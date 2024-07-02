Data demonstrates that NKT cells are activated in airways in IPF patients and inhibition of type 1 invariant NKT (iNKT) cell activity can ameliorate bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis in mice

Compared to controls, mice treated with GRI-0621 showed histological improvement in fibrotic lesion in the lung; Inhibition of iNKT activity led to a decrease in fibrosis score and total lung inflammation

Company advancing Phase 2a biomarker study of GRI-0621 in patients with IPF with interim data expected Q3 2024 and topline data in Q4 2024

LA JOLLA, CA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (NKT) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of positive preclinical data demonstrating its lead program GRI-0621 reduces the important inflammatory and fibrotic drivers in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The manuscript titled, “ Type 1 invariant natural killer T cells drive lung fibrosis 1,” has been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

“There remains a significant unmet need with no existing therapeutic solutions that halt disease progression of fibrotic diseases such as IPF. We are encouraged by our growing body of promising data demonstrating the potential of GRI-0621 for the treatment of IPF,” Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio. “Supported by the data we’ve seen to date, our team continues to make solid progress in the advancement of our lead program, GRI-0621 and look forward to announcing interim data and topline data from our Phase 2a biomarker study in the third and fourth quarters of this year, respectively.”

Natural Killer T (NKT) cells are a group of innate-like T cells which express NK cell receptors and antigen T cell receptors (TCR). NKT cells become rapidly activated following either TCR recognition of CD1d-bound lipid antigen or following inflammatory cytokine-activation. NKT cells produce type 1, 2 or 3 cytokines; NKT1 produce IFN-γ, whereas NKT2 secrete IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13, and NKT17 secrete IL-17A and IL-22. NKT cells have diverse functions bridging adaptive and innate immune responses. iNKT cells are tissue-resident and enriched in peripheral tissues, such as the lung.

To investigate the role of pulmonary NKT populations in IPF, the Company utilized the murine bleomycin model of pulmonary fibrosis.

IPF is a rare chronic progressive pulmonary disease with abnormal scarring of the lung blocking the movement of oxygen into the bloodstream. The architectural destruction of the lung results in breathlessness, significant decline in quality of life and an average untreated survival of 3.5 years from diagnosis. Currently available treatments for IPF are limited with only two approved drugs that come with significant side-effects, limited compliance and no impact on survival2.

GRI Bio is currently advancing its lead program GRI-0621, a small molecule RAR-βɣ dual agonist candidate that inhibits the activity of human iNKT cells, in a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, multi-center, placebo-controlled, parallel-design, 2-arm study for the treatment of IPF. Interim data from the Phase 2a biomarker study is expected in the third quarter of 2024 and topline results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type I invariant NKT (“iNKT”) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 NKT agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.

