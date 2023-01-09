Growing Need for Process Automation Drives the Grid Computing Market

New York, US, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Grid Computing Market Research Report, By Components, Graphics Type, by End User, by Application- Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 10,785 Million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16.14% during the assessment timeframe.

Grid Computing Market Overview:

The grid computing market outlook appears extremely promising, witnessing increasing numbers of commercial products available. Grid computing, a subset of distributed computing on a network connected by the Ethernet or sometimes the Internet, is employed to perform a task that otherwise would be difficult for a single machine. It can also be defined as a network of computers or parallel computing acting as a virtual supercomputer. Grid computing provides organizations with unlimited computing power.

Grid computing benefits various industry verticals, such as IT & telecom, automotive, aerospace, life science, physical sciences, astronomy, and media & entertainment. Organizations can accelerate their business processes and overall growth by distributing work across the network nodes with grid computing. Also, they can complete tasks much faster, irrespective of the nodes distributed across the globe.

As grid computing evolves further, more and more industries will embrace technology to achieve business growth. Grid computing supports various commercial applications, promoting a collaborative task force. One of the key commercial applications of grid computing is online gaming and entertainment, where computers and storage networks are imperative to consider aspects such as the volume of traffic and participating players.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1314

Players active in the grid computing market are-

Oracle Corporation (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Dell Inc. (US)

Sun Microsystems (US)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (US)

Sybase (US)

Platform Computing Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

DataSynapse Inc. (US)

Altair Engineering (US)

ENIT Systems (Germany)

Darktrace (UK)

Kandou Bus (Switzerland)

WebRadar (Brazil)

Grid Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Grid Computing Market Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 10,785 Million Grid Computing Market Growth Rate CAGR of 16.14% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Grid computing provides the availability of resources constantly on a 24/7 basis Key Market Drivers The grid company all provides a special feature of jointly working with workers of different organizations to solve a common problem.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Grid Computing Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/grid-computing-market-1314

In the gaming industry, grid computing network is employed mainly to promote collaborative gaming and reduce the upfront cost of computation resources, such as computers and storage networks. These computation-intensive resources are selected based on computing requirements in a gaming grid environment. Intensive grid computing is essential in on-demand games to estimate the traffic volume and number of participating players.

In the media industry, grid computing is established to enhance the visual appearance of the motion picture by adding special effects. Grid computing is useful in theater film production to processing different portions concurrently in less time. Growing needs for resource sharing, collaboration, and recovery on the distributed network drive the market demand for grid computing.

Developing countries show significant potential for market growth. Many large businesses are using grid computing to improve their operations by making resources available 24/7. More and more organizations are expected to be seen leveraging the advantages of computing grids in the future. On the other hand, security issues associated with shared networks pose significant challenges.

Grid computing platform allows a collaborative workspace, wherein a huge amount of data is shared across the resource teams within the organization and contractors & associates. This, as a result, introduces several data security vulnerabilities, such as the possibility of tapping into confidential data and the likelihood of data modification. Also, licensing across many servers that can prohibit some applications is a key disadvantage of grid computing, restricting its adoption.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/1314

Grid Computing Market Segments

The grid computing market is segmented into components, graphic types, organization sizes, applications, end-users, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into grid computing software, hardware (video graphics array, USB, peripheral component interconnect bus, others), and grid computing services (personal and managed services). The graphic type segment is sub-segmented into discrete graphics and integrated graphics.

The organization size segment is sub-segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The application segment is sub-segmented into utility computing, data center, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into IT & telecommunications, consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, education, government, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Grid Computing Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global grid computing market, witnessing increased investments. Many commercial applications of grid computing, including gaming and entertainment industries, boost the market size. Rapid advances in grid computing technologies, alongside the increasing demand from the growing numbers of utilities and data centers in the region, impact the market growth positively. The US leads the regional market with rising spending in deploying grid computing.

APAC is another lucrative market for grid computing, headed by high implementations in the burgeoning IT and telecommunication sectors across the region. Also, the growing demand for decentralized and serverless grid processes escalates the grid computing market value. Furthermore, the increasing demand for monitoring & control connectivity and distribution influences the grid computing market revenues.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1314

Grid Computing Market Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the grid computing market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established accounting for a significant market share. Players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product & technology launches to gain a larger competitive share.

They make substantial investments to transform the consumer and business landscape in the future. Industry players strive to deliver proven, secure, open-standard, and multi-application platforms that can serve as the foundation for various software applications across the grid.

For instance, recently, on Oct.28, 2022, ATLAS and Seal Storage Technology collaborated to develop new archival storage for grids. In the coming years, the demand for archival storage capacity for grid infrastructures is expected to increase exponentially, outpacing the capacity afforded by a sustained budget model. This R&D project demonstrates enormous possibilities for expanding distributed archival storage capacities. It is a great opportunity for ATLAS to integrate cutting-edge, commercial cloud storage resources into its distributed computing infrastructure.

Related Reports:

Smart Grid Market Research Report — by Components, by Technology, by End-User; Global Forecast till 2030

Smart Grid Sensors Market Research Report: by Sensors, by Component, by Solutions – Forecast till 2030

Self-Healing Grid Market Report by Application, by Component, End-user and By Region – Global Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com