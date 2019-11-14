GridGain and Azul Systems Collaborate to Enable Java for Very Low-Latency Use Cases at Massive Scale

GridGain in-memory computing platform with Azul Zing® delivers 10x better latency compared to general-purpose JVMs

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, and Azul Systems, the leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced the results of joint testing of a GridGain cluster running on Zing®, Azul Systems’ widely-used Java Virtual Machine (JVM). The test revealed that a GridGain distributed cluster run on Zing can consistently deliver 10x better latency for the 99.99th percentile in comparison to general-purpose JVMs. The combined solution can enable organizations to dramatically speed Java applications for low-latency use cases, such as credit card authorization and payment processing.

Pairing the world’s fastest JVM-based in-memory computing platform with the highest performing JVM enables companies to deploy Java-based, ultra-high-performance applications without the high-cost, custom-engineering work previously required for applications such as high-speed trading. The joint solution eliminates Java garbage collection pauses, jitter, and application timeouts. Overall system performance improves dramatically, allowing users to drive more transactions through their existing infrastructure without breaking SLAs.

Gil Tene, CTO for Azul Systems, and Denis Magda, VP of Product Management for GridGain Systems, will jointly present the talk “Enabling Java applications for low-latency use cases at massive scale with Azul Zing and GridGain” at the In-Memory Computing Summit North America. The Summit is November 13-14, 2019 at the Hyatt San Francisco Airport.

“While Java dramatically simplifies application development, it comes at the cost of ‘stop the world’ garbage collection that has prevented the adoption of the Java software stack for very low-latency use cases,” said Nikita Ivanov, GridGain founder and CTO. “The combined solution of GridGain’s in-memory computing platform and the Azul Zing JVM eliminates garbage collection pauses, enabling, for example, processing thousands of financial transactions per second in the low milliseconds range while scaling to petabytes of data.”

The GridGain in-memory computing platform is built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies. GridGain offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance versus approaches based on disk-based databases. GridGain supports data processing APIs including ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more, and supports ACID transactions, all at in-memory speeds.

“By leveraging the power of the GridGain in-memory computing technology, our customers now have the opportunity to expand the use of Java for applications requiring very low latency,” said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. “It is truly the best of both worlds, Java for greater simplicity and agility in program development with the performance required for today’s modern, processing- and data-intensive business applications.”

Azul Zing builds upon Java’s advantages by delivering a robust, highly scalable JVM that matches the needs of today’s business, from newly developed microservice-based applications to long-running legacy systems. Zing is the best JVM choice for all Java workloads, including online retail, SaaS or Cloud-based deployments, insurance portals, multi-user gaming platforms, or Big Data. Zing is widely deployed in low-latency systems for capital markets – and ensures smooth operation anywhere predictable, glitch-free Java is essential.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

About Azul Systems

Twitter: @azulsystems

Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for a wide variety of enterprise Java applications and workloads that may require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, improved query performance and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible commercial support options, available in configurations for ISVs, enterprises, and on-premise or Cloud deployments, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit www.azul.com .

