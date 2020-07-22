GridGain and Tech Mahindra Partner on Leveraging In-Memory Computing to Solve Application Speed and Scalability Challenges

Companies to Co-host Webinar, “How to Drive Superior Customer Experiences at Massive Scale with In-Memory Computing”

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra , a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions. The two companies are integrating GridGain’s technologies into Tech Mahindra’s solutions to help customers manage surging application loads caused by increasing customer traffic, the launch of new services, and seasonal traffic spikes. GridGain solutions will also power digital integration hub (DIH) architectures which serve as a high-performance data access layer that integrates multiple applications and databases. The two companies are teaming up to co-host a webinar, “ How to Drive Superior Customer Experiences at Massive Scale with In-Memory Computing ,” taking place on August 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PDT/11:00 a.m. EDT.

“The new normal has brought out the big reset and there will be an exponential adoption of digitalization as industries will go through a new wave of transformation,” said Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President – Americas Strategic Verticals, Tech Mahindra. “This will also have a huge impact on application performance to deliver to higher expectations. As part of our TechMNxT charter, we are constantly looking to expand our partner ecosystem by connecting with industry-leading companies. Tech Mahindra has partnered with GridGain to provide in-memory computing solutions for handling high-volume transactions in real-time with speed & scale.”

Tech Mahindra brings together a blend of talent, technology, business acumen and domain expertise to collaborate with enterprises on their engineering journey – helping them accelerate positive outcomes from existing engineering initiatives and investments, invent new products, and transform business models. The GridGain in-memory computing platform leverages ongoing advances in memory and storage technologies to power digital transformations, application acceleration , and digital integration hubs . GridGain can be easily integrated with existing applications and datastores, with no rip-and-replace of existing infrastructure, to deliver up to a 1,000x improvement in performance for applications built on disk-based databases.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Tech Mahindra on solving the challenge faced by major corporations worldwide of ensuring great customer experiences when experiencing surges in application activity,” said Terry Erisman, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Alliances at GridGain. “We can also jointly offer solutions that enable corporations to create 360-degree customers views to power real-time business processes such as upsell and cross sell. The combination of Tech Mahindra’s engineering prowess and GridGain’s in-memory computing technology leadership will enable our joint customers to meet the ever increasing demand for speed and scale required by the modern digital enterprise.”

On August 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PDT/11:00 a.m. EDT, GridGain’s Terry Erisman, EVP of Marketing & Alliances, and Nikita Ivanov, CTO, along with Tech Mahindra’s Stalin Rajkumar, Global Practice Head – Digital Process Transformation, and Jayanarayan Mehanathan, Senior Solution Architect, will team up to explain how the GridGain in-memory computing platform can help users overcome performance-related challenges, deliver outstanding customer interactions, enable seamless omnichannel customer engagements, and power new business opportunities. The webinar, “ How to Drive Superior Customer Experiences at Massive Scale with In-Memory Computing ,” will cover the basics of GridGain’s in-memory computing platform, use cases from a variety of industries, and explore the potential of digital integration hubs (DIHs). Attendees will learn how powering customer-facing applications with in-memory computing can scale out and accelerate them, as well as how these systems can be easily integrated with existing applications and datastores, with no rip-and-replace of existing infrastructure. Attendees will also learn how companies have leveraged these capabilities to create great customer experiences for millions of customers.

