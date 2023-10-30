FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridGain ®, provider of a leading unified real-time data platform, today announced several industry recognition awards and accolades we believe reflect GridGain’s continued success in helping enterprises solve their most complex data speed and scale challenges. Throughout 2023, the company’s unified real-time data platform has garnered industry recognition in various forms, including from industry analysts such as Gartner and Bloor Group, and publications such as Database Trends and Applications and InsideBigData.

“For more than 15 years, GridGain has enabled its enterprise customers to overcome the limitations of their data infrastructures and deliver the high-speed, highly scalable applications they need for true competitive differentiation,” said GridGain Chief Marketing Officer, Katherine Rincon. “Today, our enhanced Unified Real-Time Data Platform is once again enabling more enterprises to handle their most complex and demanding data workloads, such as those supporting AI, fraud detection, smart decisioning, operational analytics, and customer 360°. We are extremely grateful that the industry continues to recognize us.”

Gartner – GridGain was named in the newly introduced “Unified Real-Time Platforms” category in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Event Stream Processing 1. According to Gartner, “Unified platforms combine many or all of the features of an ESP platform with a DBMS or in-memory data grid and a programmable application engine. Unified platforms are a relatively new kind of infrastructure software that supports operational or analytical business applications that need to process both streaming data in-motion and historical data at-rest. Like ESP platforms, unified platforms can execute custom business logic and analytical functions such as ML inferences and rules. However, they also have capabilities not available from ESP platforms, specifically including support for synchronous, request/reply interactions and the capability to manage long-term reference and state data.”

Bloor InBrief Report – The GridGain Unified Real-Time Data Platform was highlighted in a Bloor InBrief Report . Analyst Daniel Howard described the capabilities of GridGain: “It is capable of handling data at rest and data in motion, transaction and analytical processing, AI and MLOps, and stream processing, all using a unified infrastructure. ‘Collocated’ analytics can be performed wherever the relevant data resides, mitigating the need for data movement. It can also integrate with (multiple) systems of record. In short, it can be used to simplify and optimise your data ecosystem.”

Bloor 2023 Mutable Award – GridGain received a Bloor Mutable Gold Award 2023 for the GridGain Platform. In its “Bottom Line” description, the report said, “The GridGain Unified Real-Time Data Platform is highly performant and can address a variety of data processing use cases. This should make it appealing if your goal is to streamline, accelerate, and/or consolidate your data ecosystem.”

2023 American Business Awards – GridGain received a Gold Stevie Award in the “Company of the Year – Computer Software – Medium” category.

Database Trends and Applications Big Data 75 – GridGain was highlighted as a “Trailblazer” in the Big Data 75: Companies Driving Innovation in 2023 list. A description of GridGain by Lalit Ahuja , GridGain’s Chief Product & Customer Officer, was included in the listing.

insideBIGDATA – GridGain received an Honorable Mention in the InsideBIGDATA IMPACT 50 List for Q1 , Q2 , Q3 and Q4 of 2023. According to InsideBIGDATA, the companies included on the list “have proven their relevance by the way they’re impacting the enterprise through leading edge products and services.”

[1] Gartner, Market Guide for Event Stream Processing, W. Roy Schulte, et. al., 15 May 2023

About GridGain

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain’s distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on-premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Citi, Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, train machine learning models for AI, and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com .

