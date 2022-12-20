Rincon to focus on scaling GridGain’s global marketing operations and revenue

Katherine Rincon Katherine Rincon, CMO, GridGain Systems

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions, today announced that Katherine Barnhisel Rincon has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Rincon will be responsible for the company’s global go-to-market strategy with a focus on driving revenue growth, developing a cohesive brand position and message, and honing marketing operations in order to take the organization to the next level.

“Katherine’s broad experience in developing successful global marketing strategies for rapid growth companies makes her the ideal CMO as we look to dramatically scale our marketing operations over the coming years,” said GridGain President and CEO Eoin O’Connor. “I have been especially impressed by her ability to hit the ground running, building out the marketing team and machinery to put us in the optimal position to accelerate our business.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team at GridGain! This company ticks all of the boxes: Smart, experienced, customer- and employee-centric people; proven technology that solves real problems, and poised for rapid growth,” said Rincon. “The GridGain platform has extraordinary capabilities, rock-star customers, and so many untold success stories. As a marketer, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Rincon has more than 25 years of technology marketing experience as a manager and executive. Prior to joining GridGain, she served as the CMO of Unit21, a Gradient Ventures-backed startup redefining how risk and compliance teams fight financial crime. Before Unit21, she held executive management roles at Rapyd, a fintech startup focused on cross-border transactions; Striim, unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations; and PubNub, a developer API platform that powers the real-time infrastructure in apps. She also held management positions at SL Corporation, Embarcadero Technologies, WebLogic / BEA Systems, NetDynamics and Visa. Rincon has Bachelor of Arts degrees in Quantitative Economics and French Literature from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform

The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability to existing data-intensive applications without ripping and replacing existing databases. Built on Apache Ignite, it can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. Companies of all sizes see GridGain as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives.

About GridGain

GridGain is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration, enhanced AI, fraud detection, and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a customer list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare. For more information, visit www.gridgain.com .

