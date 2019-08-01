GridGain Offers New Consulting Services Packages for Apache Ignite and GridGain Community Edition

New Blocks of Consulting Hours Provide Assistance to Companies using Apache Ignite or GridGain Community Edition in Their Digital Transformation Initiatives

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced the availability of blocks of consulting hours for Apache Ignite and GridGain Community Edition . The blocks of consulting hours can be used for assistance with a wide variety of tasks, such as software configuration and setup, performance optimizations, architectural design planning or review, and much more. Available in 30-hour blocks, all consulting is delivered remotely, providing cost-effective access to the deep expertise of the GridGain Professional Services team.

“Distributed, in-memory computing has become an essential enabler for nearly all digital transformation initiatives,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “For many organizations, however, applying this technology for maximum impact can present new users with unique challenges.” “Our expert professional services team provides organizations with the guidance, experience and support to benefit from the transformational speed and scale that only Apache Ignite or the GridGain Community Edition can deliver.”

The blocks of consulting hours are available in 30-hour increments. Consulting hours are booked through the GridGain Professional Services team in two-hour minimum, remote sessions. GridGain’s Apache Ignite and GridGain Community Edition consulting services include the following and more:

Software configuration and setup

Performance optimizations

Guidance on distributed programming across nodes

Architectural design planning or review

System tuning

Scaling across large data sets

Proof of concepts

Assistance with third-party integrations

For companies ramping up their development efforts that would like more in-depth services, GridGain Developer Bundles provide blocks of consulting hours combined with an annual support subscription. Bundles are also available which combine consulting, support, and remote training services.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

