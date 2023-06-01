FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridGain ® , provider of a unified real-time data platform and the company behind Apache Ignite , today announced the conference schedule for Ignite Summit 2023 , the global virtual conference for anyone interested in distributed databases, in-memory computing and Apache Ignite. The free global one-day virtual event will take place on June 6, 2023 starting at 4 p.m. Central European Time / 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Registration is still available.

Organized by GridGain, Ignite Summit 2023 is designed for developers working with Apache Ignite to address their data speed and scale challenges. Summit presenters will include developers and architects in leading companies who are working on some of the world’s most sophisticated Ignite-powered solutions.

Attendees will hear talks from developers and architects using Apache Ignite to create high-performance applications used by millions of people. Conference sessions will explore use cases, implementation best practices, architectural design, Ignite-in-production environments, and how Ignite has helped address application and business challenges. The virtual Ignite Summit also offers a live Q&A with the speakers and peer-to-peer learning opportunities for both new and advanced users. GridGain experts will also be available throughout the event for “Ask an Expert” sessions.

“From digital transformation to the latest IoT services, to new generative AI use cases, businesses of all sizes must develop the ability to process ever-increasing volumes of data in real or near-real time – or watch their competitors win the innovation battle,” said Lalit Ahuja, SVP of Customer Services for GridGain. “Apache Ignite has proven to be one of the foundational technologies for achieving the required data speed and scale, and the free virtual Ignite Summit is the easiest and most popular way for attendees to learn about the power of Ignite, ask questions from the most experienced Ignite users, and better understand how to optimize their existing Ignite deployment or start a new deployment from scratch.”

Featured 2023 Ignite Summit talks include:

Real-Time Digital Transformation at M&T Bank – Integrating z/OS Core Systems With Apache Ignite – Timothy Anderson, Software Engineer, M&T Bank

– Timothy Anderson, Software Engineer, M&T Bank Ignite Powered Quantitative Analytics – Ali Ferda Arikan, UK Quantitative Analytics Lead, Cardano Risk Management

– Ali Ferda Arikan, UK Quantitative Analytics Lead, Cardano Risk Management A Double Victory: Fast Retrieval of Data From Ignite In-Memory Cache and Reduce Load on Classical DB – Justin Mathew, Quant Developer, and Mirko Cambi, Executive Director, Mediobanca S.p.A

– Justin Mathew, Quant Developer, and Mirko Cambi, Executive Director, Mediobanca S.p.A Building Cloud-Native Telco 5G Convergent Charging Using Apache Ignite for Telco HA & Low Latency – Keith Mellor, Principal Software Architect, and Bernhard Kraft, Senior Director of Technical Product Management, Optiva

– Keith Mellor, Principal Software Architect, and Bernhard Kraft, Senior Director of Technical Product Management, Optiva Ignite Spotlight: Introduction to Compute Grid – Jeremy Meyer, Head of Consulting, Education and the GridGain University; Anton Kurbanov, Software Engineer; and Jeremy McMillan, Senior Consultant, GridGain

The Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, and The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) as a community sponsor.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open-source distributed database for high-performance computing with in-memory speed that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or a database for hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by thousands of leading companies including American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, DreamWorks, Dutch Railways, Expedia, IBM, Microsoft, PayPal, nference.ai and UPS. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org.

About GridGain

GridGain is the leading unified real-time processing platform for data-driven applications that demand extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability. GridGain’s distributed memory- first architecture and colocated compute enable data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, and disk-based persistence at in-memory speeds. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on-premises and natively in public or private clouds, enabling companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi-, hybrid-, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, AT&T, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, continuously train machine learning models for AI, or provide a fast-access data hub. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com.

