GridGain Systems Named to Inaugural The Financial Times The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 List

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite®, today announced it is ranked #101 on the inaugural The Financial Times The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies across the Americas. Presented by The Financial Times (FT) and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, The FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list is comprised of the 500 enterprises in North and South America that contribute most heavily to economic growth.

The GridGain in-memory computing platform solves two types of challenges created by digital transformations. It enables companies to speed up and massively scale out existing applications with no rip-and-replace of the existing database. It can also power a high-performance data access layer – known as a digital integration hub – which makes data from multiple siloed datastores and streaming data sources available to one or many applications to drive real-time business processes. GridGain can function as an in-memory data grid or as an in-memory database and supports data processing APIs such as ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more and supports ACID transactions. Built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies, the solution allows companies to future-proof their applications. GridGain is based on the open source Apache Ignite project and can be deployed on public or private clouds, on-premises, or on hybrid environments.

The Financial Times award joins an array of recent honors earned by GridGain, including:

Inc. 5000 Series: California’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies – Ranked #113 overall, #16 among software companies, and #31 in the San Francisco metro area

Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™ – Ranked #147 nationally with 797 percent revenue growth over the past four years

Inc. 5000 2019 – Ranked #558 overall, #72 among software companies, #28 in the San Francisco metro area, and #99 in the state of California

Silicon Valley Business Journal Fast Private Awards 2019 – Ranked #4

InfoWorld 2019 Bossie Awards – For GridGain Community Edition

American Business Stevie Awards – A Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year – Computer Software – Medium and a Bronze Stevie Award for Business Technology Product of the Year – Other

Database Trends & Applications – Included GridGain in the annual DBTA 100 2019 list of the Companies That Matter Most in Data

Bloor Mutable Award – Received a 2019 Gold Bloor Mutable Award.

San Francisco Business Times Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area 2019 – Ranked #20

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, digital integration hubs, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

