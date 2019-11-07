GridGain Systems Releases GridGain for z/OS, Expanding Its Market-Leading In-Memory Computing Solution to the Mainframe

Optimized Version of GridGain for the IBM z/OS Operating System Accelerates Digital Transformation for Enterprise Clients

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced GridGain for z/OS, an optimized version of the GridGain in-memory computing platform for use on the IBM z/OS operating system. GridGain for z/OS enables businesses to quickly create solutions for efficient digital transformation of core systems as well as running analytics across their entire data estate to power real-time business processes.

GridGain for z/OS is a mainframe-optimized version of GridGain for use on the IBM z/OS operating system. GridGain for z/OS runs on IBM zIIPs (z Integrated Information Processor), the IBM processor optimized for running services such as Java on the IBM Z mainframe platform. GridGain is currently running trials of GridGain for z/OS with major banks and insurance companies that use IBM mainframes as the central computing platform for their core business processes. The IBM Z platform is used by 44 of the top 50 global banks, 4 of the top 5 airlines, and two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Across the world, IBM Z powers the most critical business systems for top enterprises, with 4.1 million core business transactions per second run on IBM Z.

IBM and GridGain will jointly present the talk “Driving efficient mainframe digital transformation leveraging GridGain/Ignite on z/OS” at the In-Memory Computing Summit North America conference on November 13-14 at the Hyatt San Francisco Airport in Silicon Valley. Mythili Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer at IBM, and Denis Magda, VP of Product Management, and Glenn Wiebe, Solution Architect, at GridGain Systems will explore how GridGain/Ignite on z/OS provides differentiated value for enterprise clients in such use cases as a coherent Financial Operational Data Store and optimized, federated real-time analytics.

“In-memory computing has long been an important technology for a variety of industries, including financial services, transportation and logistics, ecommerce, healthcare, and telecommunications,” said Matt Aslett, Research Vice President at 451 Research. “However, running in-memory computing platforms on mainframe systems is a new development. Given the penetration and ongoing importance of mainframe computing in a range of Fortune 100 companies, GridGain for z/OS opens up a new addressable market opportunity for in-memory computing.”

“GridGain on z/OS represents another leap forward for enterprise digital transformations based on in-memory computing technology. We anticipate that GridGain for z/OS will find interest across a broad range of industries that rely on the Z platform for core applications. Deploying our in-memory platform on IBM z/OS to power real-time business is a natural evolution of in-memory adoption that began with distributed commodity servers and has now expanded to the core of large enterprises – the IBM mainframe,” said Abe Kleinfeld, President & CEO of GridGain Systems.

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability for data-intensive applications. It requires no rip-and-replace of existing databases and can be deployed on-premises, on a public or private cloud, or on a hybrid environment. Built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies, the solution allows companies to future-proof their applications. GridGain is based on the open source Apache Ignite project and offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance versus applications built on disk-based databases. GridGain can also function as a full-featured, standalone in-memory database. GridGain supports data processing APIs including ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more and supports ACID transactions, all at in-memory speeds.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

