HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridHacker, the innovative electricity shopping platform, is excited to announce the launch of its new website. The platform offers an extremely fluid and easy-to-use comparison engine that allows customers to pull their home’s historical usage data and match them to the best plan in under five minutes.

The platform has been designed to take the complexity out of shopping for electricity rates and makes it easy for customers to find the best plan for their home. With GridHacker, customers can compare plans from different energy providers, view their energy usage, and switch to a new plan in just a few clicks. The platform also provides customers with a range of tools and resources to help them understand their energy usage and make informed decisions about their energy plan.

“We are thrilled to be launching GridHacker and helping customers save money on their energy bills,” said Thad Warren, Director of GridHacker. “With our platform, customers can compare plans, switch to a better deal, and manage their energy usage in one place. It’s never been easier to save on your energy bills.”

GridHacker is committed to providing customers with a simple, transparent, and straightforward way to shop for energy. With the platform, customers can save money on their energy bills and take control of their energy usage.

For more information about GridHacker and its innovative electricity shopping platform, please visit the website at www.gridhacker.com.

About GridHacker

GridHacker is a cutting-edge electricity shopping platform that makes it easy for customers to compare plans, switch to a better deal, and manage their energy usage. With its innovative comparison engine and range of tools and resources, GridHacker is changing the way people shop for energy.

