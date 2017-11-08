Grieg Seafood ASA: Dividend NOK 1 per share

The Board of Grieg Seafood ASA has resolved on 7 November 2017 to distribute a dividend of NOK 1 per share according to proxy approved on the General Annual Meeting on 7 June 2017. The Board’s consideration is that it will be defensible to pay a dividend based on a good cash flow and strengthened balance.

Grieg Seafood ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up until and including the 15 November 2017. Grieg Seafood ASA’s shares will be traded ex dividend from and including 16 November 2017. The Record Date will be 17 November 2017. The expected

payment date is 30 November 2017.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.