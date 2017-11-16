Grieg Seafood ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.00 today

The shares in Grieg Seafood ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 16 November 2017.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
