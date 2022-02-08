Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Griffin Global Asset Management Announces Delivery of Airbus A350 to Air France

Griffin Global Asset Management Announces Delivery of Airbus A350 to Air France

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the agreement to purchase and leaseback two new Airbus A350-900 aircraft to Air France, featuring RR Trent XWB-84 engines. The first aircraft delivered on a long-term lease to Air France on January 28, 2022, and the second aircraft is scheduled for delivery in September 2022.

“We are very pleased to announce this first transaction with Air France,” said Marc Baer, President of Griffin. “Our management team’s long relationship with Air France-KLM dates back decades, and these transactions affirm the great working relationship we have developed over that period. The A350-900 forms the core of Air France’s long-haul fleet renewal and will be instrumental in achieving increased efficiency and economics well into the future.”

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.