DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the delivery of a third Airbus A320neo to JetSMART Airlines, a South American ultra low-cost carrier. This aircraft is the fourth of a mandate of nine A320neo family aircraft to deliver to JetSMART Airlines, and is the first Airbus aircraft manufactured in Mobile, Alabama to be delivered to a South American carrier.

“We are excited to continue supporting JetSMART Airlines’ rapid growth with the most modern and fuel efficient aircraft available. We look forward to working with the JetSMART team as we deliver additional aircraft to them over the coming quarters,” said Eric Hild, Griffin’s Senior Vice President of Marketing.

JetSMART Airlines’ CEO, Estuardo Ortiz, commented: “We are proud to partner with Griffin to welcome the Guacamayo into our fleet, being the first Airbus A320neo manufactured in the United States to be operated in South America. We thank Griffin for their support to take one more step to reach our vision of 100 aircraft by 2028.”

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

About JetSMART Airlines

Founded in 2016, JetSMART Airlines is an ultra low-cost airline with domestic operations in Chile, Argentina and Peru, and more than 70 routes throughout South America with international services to Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay, having carried more than 20 million passengers. JetSMART has a brand-new fleet of 26 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. In addition, it has two SKYTRAX awards as best low-cost airline in 2021 and 2023, and is recognized with the Airline Strategy Awards 2023, which rewards excellence in strategy execution. JetSMART is part of the airline portfolio of US private equity firm Indigo Partners, which includes Frontier Airlines in the USA, Wizz Air in Europe, Volaris in Mexico, Lynx Air in Canada and Cebu Pacific in Asia. JetSMART customers benefit from an extensive point-to-point route network which connects secondary cities on direct flights throughout the region at ultra-low fares available at: www.jetsmart.com.

