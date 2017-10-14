ARLINGTON, Va. (Reuters) – Negotiators from Canada and Mexico grappled with U.S. demands to drastically alter the North American Free Trade Agreement on Saturday, as talks over renewal of the pact vilified by President Donald Trump ran through a fourth straight day.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- California ‘horror’ fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history - October 14, 2017
- Grim reality of NAFTA talks sets in after tough U.S. demands - October 14, 2017
- California fires kill at least 38 as winds fuel ‘unwieldy beast’ - October 14, 2017