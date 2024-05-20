Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

Grin Garners Recognition From MedTech Breakthrough With “Best New Orthodontics Technology Solution” Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Grin , the leading virtual care platform for digital oral healthcare solutions, has been selected as the winner of the “Best New Orthodontics Technology Solution” award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Grin leverages cutting-edge digital technology and artificial intelligence to transform the delivery of oral care and empower doctors in the evolving healthcare landscape. The platform offers a wealth of solutions, from patient management, clinical monitoring, and imaging to a comprehensive suite for practice growth, complete with productivity and workflow automation tools. Grin optimizes efficiency, boosts revenue, and simplifies operations within an intuitive ecosystem, all while prioritizing an enhanced patient experience through convenient and effective treatment options. With Grin, unnecessary visits are eliminated, ushering in a new era of streamlined, patient-centric care.

The Grin experience comprises the Grin App and the first-of-its-kind Grin Scope®—an FDA-listed medical device offering comprehensive views of patients’ mouths. Partnered with doctors’ supervision, these technologies facilitate patient self-scans, allowing virtual check-ins and ongoing connectivity between appointments. Grin’s user-friendly process empowers patients to attach the Scope to their smartphone cameras, complete scans in just 30 seconds, and submit them to the doctor. This ensures their treatment progresses smoothly with personalized care at their fingertips, nurturing robust patient-doctor relationships, fostering trust, and enhancing compliance.

Innovative products and software integrations such as the Grin RecordsApp, 3D Tx Tracker™, and Remote Consultation provide a significant leap forward in orthodontic care. These offerings equip clinicians with cutting-edge capabilities and top-notch tools, enabling them to prioritize strategic aspects within their practice and remain competitive in a constantly evolving market.

“We want to put world-class oral care within reach for anyone who needs it. We’re thrilled to receive the prestigious 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Orthodontic Solution. It fuels us to keep working on new innovations that will benefit our doctors in exceeding their business and clinical goals while redefining a new standard in patient care,” said Dr. Adam Schulhof, Grin CEO and co-founder. “Oral care’s potential has waited too long; it’s time for transformative change, and Grin will lead the way in transforming digital healthcare and enhancing oral health for everyone. As a foundation of our core values, we’ll continue to invest in new functionality using valuable customer feedback as our compass and prioritize our trusted clinicians and patients.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 countries worldwide.

“Grin is reinventing every part of oral care, making it easy for people to access a connected universe of professional expertise, support, and knowledge. So many people put off oral care due to scheduling, price, or just plain fear, which can have overall health ramifications,” said Steve Johansson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. “Grin reduces hassles for consumers and democratizes access to Dental and Orthodontic resources while also reducing hassles for providers and increasing their profitability. We’re awarding Grin ‘Best New Orthodontics Technology Solution’ for systematically reducing the total cost of care while improving quality.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories including Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, and Healthcare Cybersecurity. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

About Grin

Grin is a comprehensive digital platform that provides solutions for all oral health needs. The Grin App and Grin Scope® allow doctors to access a full patient management suite. Patients can access quality professional care from the convenience of their smart devices. Doctors can remotely monitor patients via virtual check-ins for complete visibility—reducing chair time, increasing patient volume, and ensuring safety and beautiful smile results. To learn more about Grin, you can visit www.get-grin.com .

