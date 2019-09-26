Breaking News
Gritstone Oncology to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types, today announced that Jean-Marc Bellemin, M.B.A., executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Karin Jooss, Ph.D., executive vice president of research and chief scientific officer, will present a company overview on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:05 a.m. ET during the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Gritstone Oncology website at https://ir.gritstoneoncology.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone Oncology
Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE™, which is designed to predict, from a routine tumor biopsy, the tumor-specific neoantigens (TSNA) that are presented on a patient’s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients’ TSNA to potentially drive the patient’s immune system to specifically attack and destroy tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, GRANITE, is a personalized neoantigen-based immunotherapy in Phase 1 clinical testing. Gritstone’s second product candidate, SLATE, is a shared neoantigen, “off-the-shelf” immunotherapy which is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study. Novel tumor-specific antigens can also provide targets for bispecific antibody (BiSAb) therapeutics for solid tumors, and Gritstone’s BiSAb program is currently in lead optimization. For more information, please visit gritstoneoncology.com.

Contacts
Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
(973) 271-6085
[email protected]

Investors:
Alexandra Santos
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
(510) 871-6161
[email protected]

