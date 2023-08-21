According to Zion Market Research, the global Grocery Locker in Supermarket market size is projected to reach USD 197.46 million by 2030 from its value of USD 129.86 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. The requirement for uninterrupted food delivery will generate new growth opportunities for the global market.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled " Grocery Locker in Supermarket Market By Product Type (Ambient Grocery Locker, Frozen Grocery Locker, And Chilled Grocery Locker), By End-User (Hypermarket And Small Supermarket), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the global grocery locker in supermarket Market size was valued at approximately USD 129.86 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.45% and is anticipated to reach over USD 197.46 million by 2030.”

Grocery Locker in Supermarket Market Overview:

A grocery locker system consists of a network of climate-controlled containers linked to a centralized management system. These containers are used to store and provide food and supplies. In addition, the centralized management system facilitates the monitoring and administration of these lockers. According to reports, the grocery container is utilized in a superstore, also known as a supermarket. In addition, when grocery locker orders are placed, the access code message is sent to the authorized individual, also known as the recipient. In addition, the recipient utilizes the code to purchase supplies or meals from supermarkets at his or her convenience.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 129.86 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 197.46 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.45% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered BH QuickCollect™ GL, Cleveron, Locker and Lock, Mobile Locker, Shenzhen Zhilai Si and Tech, Shanghai Yishan Industrial, Retail Robotics, Penguin Locker, Kider India Pvt. Ltd., Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronics, Engy, Smiota, Vlocker, Parcel Hive, Albertsons Companies, Avery Berkel, Parcel Pending, StrongPoint, Bell and Howell, LockTec, RUIY Tech, and Luxer One. Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global grocery locker in supermarket market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a slew of benefits provided by grocery lockers to both individual customers and various other businesses.

In terms of product type, the frozen grocery locker segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the anticipated period.

On the basis of end-user, the hypermarket segment is slated to dominate the global industry share over the forecast timespan.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific grocery locker in supermarket industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Grocery Locker in Supermarket Market: Growth Factors

Rising demand for enhancing the brand image of retail stores to boost the global market growth

In the future years, the proliferation of grocery lockers in supermarkets around the world will be fueled by features such as digital convenience, expanded capacity, and durability. In addition, grocery locker provides an array of benefits to both individual consumers and other businesses, paving the way for the expansion of the global supermarket grocery locker market. In addition, supermarkets can automate the order retrieval processes by utilizing grocery lockers, thereby expanding the demand for grocery lockers in supermarkets. In addition, these lockers substantially reduce labor costs and thus significantly contribute to the expansion of the global market.

In addition, the application of grocery containers in supermarkets will be driven by the rising demand for enhancing brand awareness and Omni channel communications with end-users. The enormous demand for the product in supermarkets will enhance the reputation of these stores in the international business community. In the near future, the introduction of new products will also contribute significantly to the expansion of the global market.

Grocery Locker in Supermarket Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global grocery locker in supermarket market is sectored into product type, end-user, and region.

By Product Type

Ambient Grocery Locker

Frozen Grocery Locker

Chilled Grocery Locker

In product type terms, the global grocery locker in supermarket market is segregated into ambient grocery locker, frozen grocery locker, and chilled grocery locker segments. In addition to this, the frozen grocery locker segment, which gathered nearly 60% of the global market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to record a significant growth rate over the forecast timeframe.

By End-User

Hypermarket

Small Supermarket

Others

Based on the end-user, the global grocery locker in supermarket industry is divided into hypermarket and small supermarket segments. Furthermore, the hypermarket segment, which accounted for more than 40% of the global industry share in 2022, is set to contribute majorly towards the global industry revenue over 2023-2030.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Grocery Locker in Supermarket market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Grocery Locker in Supermarket market include;

BH QuickCollect™ GL

Cleveron

Locker and Lock

Mobile Locker

Shenzhen Zhilai Si and Tech

Shanghai Yishan Industrial

Retail Robotics

Penguin Locker

Kider India Pvt. Ltd.

Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronics

Engy

Smiota

Vlocker

Parcel Hive

Albertsons Companies

Avery Berkel

Parcel Pending

StrongPoint

Bell and Howell

LockTec

RUIY Tech

Luxer One

Regional Analysis:

North America will lead global grocery locker in supermarket market globally over the anticipated timeline

North America, which accounted for more than 49% of the global grocery locker in supermarket market share in 2022, is anticipated to lead the regional market in the coming years. Due to a rise in demand for smart grocery containers in supermarkets in countries such as Canada and the United States, the subcontinent’s market is anticipated to expand over the forecast period. In addition, the presence of prominent manufacturers in the subcontinent can contribute significantly to the regional market’s revenues.

Furthermore, the grocery locker in supermarket industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the assessment timeframe.

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



