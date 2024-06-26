Annual Food Drive Effort Encourages Contributions Via In-store Incentives and Online Donation Opportunities to Combat National Food Insecurity

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today launched its 14th consecutive Independence from Hunger Food Drive to combat food insecurity. From June 26 – July 31, the campaign will collect cash donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable foods at Grocery Outlet’s 470+ locations that will be distributed to local food agency partners. In addition, online donations made at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate will support Grocery Outlet’s Bay Area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture and Feeding America shows that inflation is causing a double squeeze in communities across the nation. As prices rise, the number of Americans who get groceries at a food bank has increased to 41 million or 1 in 6 households, but the amount of donations to food banks has gone down.

Each independently owned and operated Grocery Outlet store is committed to giving back to their community and has partnered locally to help their communities provide families with nutritious food.

“In a time when budgets are tight and families across the country are working hard to put food on the table, Grocery Outlet is in your corner. We’re thrilled with the continued success and growth of our annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive to support the communities we serve and take the worry out of where families will get their next meal,” said RJ Sheedy, President and CEO of Grocery Outlet. “None of this would be possible without the commitment of our employees, operators, charitable partners and customers. We are beyond grateful for their support to help end hunger.”

For over 75 years, Grocery Outlet has been committed to giving back to local community organizations and IFH is an integral part of this commitment. Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected over $20 million nationwide. Beyond the Independence from Hunger campaign, the company estimates its business model can save shoppers as much as 40% over conventional grocery stores, on average.

Customers can make a difference by participating in one of these easy steps:

Give $5, get $5. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and you will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

“Since 1946, our main focus has been to give back to our local communities and offer value to our customers. Independence From Hunger is just one way that we achieve this goal,” said Sheedy. “Our customers and communities alike are the foundation of our success and it’s important to help combat food insecurity and improve their lives for the better.”

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 500 stores including Grocery Outlet stores in California, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington and United Grocery Outlet stores, a closeout grocery retailer with stores in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Media Contact:

Alejandro Alvarez Correa

(510) 346-5532

[email protected]