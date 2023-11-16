Grocery Outlet continues national expansion with long-time Independent Operators

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, today announced its store opening in Boardman, Ohio, representing the Company’s presence in nine states.

The store will share Independent Operators Eric and Sarah Senges with a second location in New Castle, Pa., only 17 miles apart. Both Mr. and Mrs. Senges share a combined background of more than 30 years in retail, including previously operating a Grocery Outlet location in Lake Elsinore, Calf.

“We are thrilled to be expanding Grocery Outlet’s footprint and opening a store in Ohio,” said Grocery Outlet Chief Executive Officer and President, RJ Sheedy. “Our partnership with the Senges family has proven successful across the country and I look forward to helping them make high-quality, affordable groceries more accessible to the community.”

The Company’s presence in Ohio is representative of Grocery Outlet’s long-term, strategic geographic expansion. With 455 stores currently open across the country, Grocery Outlet is constantly evaluating growth opportunities, bringing jobs to local communities and helping consumers stretch their dollar on name-brand items.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 450 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland and New Jersey.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Christine Chen

(510) 877-3192

cchen@cfgo.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Layla Kasha

(510) 379-2176

lkasha@cfgo.com