BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”), a media, technology and entertainment company dedicated to family-friendly programming, web filtering technology, and safe social media for kids, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Grom management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight Grom’s portfolio of offerings that feature safe social media for children under 13 and a catalog of intellectual properties designed to serve the entertainment needs of today’s kids and families through films, TV series, publishing and consumer products, and international distribution.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Brooks Hamilton, Director at MZ North America, will advise Grom’s IR team in all facets of investor relations including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented: “Grom has put together a unique collection of assets that collectively form a scalable entertainment and media company for kids and families. The Company owns the premiere COPPA-compliant social media app for kids under 13, offering an environment that filters inappropriate content and invites parents to play an active role in keeping kids safe. Grom also delivers premium animation production services for global entertainment content suppliers and creates original storytelling content for kids and families through its subsidiaries, Top Draw Animation and Curiosity Ink Media. In addition, the Company also assists K-12 schools with their CIPA compliance and providing online safety through its web filtering services vertical.

“The Grom team has identified several revenue synergies that exist across its four subsidiaries which we believe presents a significant growth runway. We look forward to sharing this opportunity with the professional investment community as management works diligently to execute its operating strategy,” concluded Falesnik.

“Our commitment to protecting kids in the modern digital age is fundamental to our operating strategy across our portfolio of subsidiaries,” said Darren Marks, Chairman and CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. “Our animation studio has built a strong reputation in the entertainment industry, and by managing it in tandem with our original content subsidiary, Grom is able to deliver our award-winning content to top tier programmers around the globe. We have assembled a team of leaders that have been instrumental in growing blue-chip networks such as Nickelodeon, and by leveraging their industry knowledge and relationships, we are well positioned to achieve leadership in our niche market. We look forward to working with the MZ team to communicate the potential of our synergistic portfolio as we continue to champion family-friendly programming while building long-term value for our shareholders.”

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients’ business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full-service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR – preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations – targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESGiQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence – real-time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services, and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei, and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

