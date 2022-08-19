Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media Debuts Baldwin – New Preschool Franchise as Baldwin’s Big Adventure Hits Bookshelves on October 18

Original IP Centering on a Young Switcher Train – From Nickelodeon Vet, Russell Hicks — Aims to Entertain Kids & Families in Lucrative Preschool Market

BALDWIN’S BIG ADVENTURE BOOK Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s original storytelling division, Curiosity Ink Media, today announced that Baldwin, the Company’s newest intellectual property franchise, will debut in book form when Baldwin’s Big Adventure, is available wherever books are sold beginning October 18.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GROM) original storytelling division, Curiosity Ink Media, today announced that Baldwin, the Company’s newest intellectual property franchise, will debut in book form when Baldwin’s Big Adventure, is available wherever books are sold beginning October 18. The book’s release was confirmed today by both Darren Marks, Chairman and CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., and the book’s publisher, Dynamite Entertainment’s CEO and Publisher, Nick Barrucci. Conceived by Curiosity Chief Creative Officer – and former Nickelodeon executive – Russell Hicks, the title’s premiere coincides with the development of a recurring animated Baldwin series being produced in partnership with Toon2Tango GmbH & Co. KG, the Germany-based production and distribution powerhouse. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.

Baldwin comes from the mind of Hicks – who was instrumental in the success of Nickelodeon hit properties, Dora the Explorer, Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants – and the book was authored by The New York Times best-selling author Annie Auerbach (Despicable Me 2: The Junior Novel) and illustrated by Rommel Ruiz and Creative Capers. The story introduces young readers to Baldwin, a switcher train who secretly aspires to be just like his father, Big Al. One day, when Big Al doesn’t return home from a long-haul journey, Baldwin sets out along the wide-open rails to find and reunite with him. Along the way, Baldwin is joined by his best friend, Bobber the Caboose, and each adventure brings preschoolers colorful new friends and important life lessons as they navigate the world alongside Baldwin.

“Russell has a stellar track record of shepherding beloved preschool characters to incredible success such as Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol, and Grom is thrilled to bring Baldwin to young audiences,” said Marks. “Preschoolers everywhere will be captivated and inspired by Baldwin’s courageousness and optimism and learn the pleasures of reading before joining his adventures in the animated preschool series we currently have in development.”

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com.

About Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, A Game of Thrones, and more. Dynamite owns and controls an extensive library with over 3,000 characters (which includes the Harris Comics and Chaos Comics properties), such as Vampirella, Pantha, Evil Ernie and Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt. In addition to their critically-acclaimed titles and bestselling comics, Dynamite works with some of the most high-profile creators in comics and entertainment, including Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Leah Moore, Kevin Smith, David Walker, Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Neil Gaiman, Garth Ennis and a host of up-and-coming new talent. Dynamite is consistently ranked in the upper tiers of comic book publishers and several of their titles – including Alex Ross and Jim Krueger’s Project Superpowers – have debuted in the Top Ten lists produced by Diamond Comics Distributors. In 2005, Diamond awarded the company a GEM award for Best New Publisher and another GEM in 2006 for Comics Publisher of the Year (under 5%) and again in 2011. The company has also been nominated for and won several industry awards, including the prestigious Harvey and Eisner Awards.

