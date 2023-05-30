Grön Edibles Made with Rosin

PORTLAND, Ore., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grön (pronounced grewn), the acclaimed woman-led producer of delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the introduction of the reformulated line of edibles available exclusively in Oregon. Grön’s beautifully delicious Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGA Pearls, Pips, & Chocolate are now made with rosin, a solventless high-quality concentrate that delivers the fullest expression of the cannabis plant without sacrificing the taste.

The newly reformulated Grön edibles feature a superior quality rosin. The hash rosin extraction process preserves all of the full-spectrum cannabinoids and beneficial plant properties, increasing their bioavailability for a more potent, full-bodied experience. The rosin extraction method involves using only temperature and pressure to create a rich, cannabis concentrate. Solventless extraction also eliminates the need for chemicals and reduces the high energy cost and waste associated with other common extraction methods.

The decision to reformulate the Grön line of edibles was based on the mission to provide an elevated experience that meets the current consumer demand. Consumers in Grön’s home state of Oregon, a market that legalized adult-use cannabis in 2014, are experienced and well-informed on the production processes of their favorite brands. Through the reformulation, Grön is applying the latest cannabis extraction technology to offer the full benefits of the cannabis plant while staying true to Oregon’s cannabis culture.

“We’re excited to bring the latest cannabis extraction technology to our Oregon community,” said Christine Smith, Founder and CEO of Grön. “We pride ourselves on providing innovative edibles that are good for the customer and good for the earth.”

From Pearls to Pips, Grön’s freshly formulated edibles are available in a variety of mouthwatering flavors and forms. To learn more visit www.eatgron.com.

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include cannabis-infused chocolate, Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls, and Candy-Coated Pips. Since inception, we’ve led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by 2023.

