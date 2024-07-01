PORTLAND, Ore., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of their full lineup of Sugar-Coated Pearls and MEGA flavors in New York. Earlier this year, Grön debuted in New York with four (4) flavor profiles of its Sugar-Coated Pearls and MEGAs. Now, the full lineup of flavors will be available for both products across New York dispensaries:

Sugar-Coated Pearl Flavors:

Blackberry Lemonade (1:1:2 CBN/CBD/THC, indica)

Pomegranate (4:1 CBD/THC, hybrid)

Blueberry Lemonade (3:1 CBG/THC, sativa)

Tangelo (2:1:1 THC/CBC/CBG, sativa)

Raspberry Lemonade (sativa)

Peach Prosecco (1:1 CBD/THC, hybrid)

Watermelon (indica)

Tart Cherry (10:1 CBN/THC, indica)

MEGA Flavors:

Cherry Limeade (indica)

POG – Passion Orange Guava (hybrid)

Blackberry (1:1 CBN/THC, indica)

Blue Razzbleberry (1:1 CBG/THC, sativa)

Lemonade (sativa)

Sour Apple (hybrid)

Tropical Twist (indica)

“Since our launch in New York this past April, the New York community has welcomed us with open arms and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “We’ve already received great feedback from customers who love our Pearls and MEGAs. We’re excited to offer even more flavor and cannabinoid ratio options, allowing New Yorkers to enjoy the full range of Grön’s real-fruit flavors.”

Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls are organic, gluten-free, soy-free and infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract. Grön’s MEGAs are five times larger than their standard 10mg Sugar-Coated Pearls. The MEGA is a single-piece sugar-coated gummy packed with 100mg THC – the perfect grab-and-go edible. Made with real fruit, MEGAs are also full-spectrum, gluten-free, and soy-free.

Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls and MEGAs can be found at Strain Stars Long Island (1815 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale NY), The Travel Agency (835 Broadway NYC & 122 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn), Curaleaf Hudson Valley (8 North Plank Road, Newburgh), Etain (242 East 58th Street NYC), and Gotham (3 East 3rd Street NYC). They are in over 40 stores across New York State – you can find your closest locations using Grön’s store finder here .

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

Media Contact

Oak PR

Renee Cotsis

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c408a1d3-1d17-4238-9a07-bea5246ea03e