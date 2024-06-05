Independent agency leverages all-in-one management system to create a strong business foundation and long-term growth

Lewisville, TX., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Ground Up Insurance Agency has selected EZLynx as its technology foundation to nurture agency growth. EZLynx will help maximize Ground Up Insurance Agency’s future growth with innovative solutions that streamlines the agency’s daily workflows to manage the end-to-end policy lifecycle, while providing easy access to their customer quotes, policies, claims, and documents in one organized place.

“When my sister and I joined together to start our agency, we immediately started looking at different platforms for our agency, but none of the options we looked at included all of our required capabilities or could grow with our needs,” said Emily Wycpalek, co-owner and chief executive officer, Ground Up Insurance. “Once we discovered EZLynx, we knew that it was the right foundation because we saw how it could grow with our agency and had everything we needed to serve our clients efficiently, from managing relationships to customizing our services, all in one place.”

“As someone new to the insurance industry, it was daunting to choose the best system for our business and help us develop into a successful independent agency,” added Tamara Wilson, co-owner and chief marketing officer of Ground Up Insurance. “But EZLynx gives us a great place to start and meets our present needs while having the ability to adapt as our agency evolves in the future.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“We recognize that choosing technology to power an agency is a big decision, so it’s important for agencies to invest in a system that will continue to grow with their needs,” said Michael Streit, president of EZLynx. “EZLynx has a long-term innovation mindset and is committed to partnering with our customers, like Ground Up Insurance, to build insurance solutions that support their business needs today and well into the future.”

