Groundbreaking Global Campaign to Promote Kindness and End Bullying

BURGER KING® partners with No Bully in new Campaign, “Kindness Takes the Crown,” Targeting BK® Franchises worldwide to bring Awareness to Bullying.

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

BURGER KING® restaurants recognize bullying is a complex issue, one that is best remedied from a place of kindness. More than 16 million kids will be involved in bullying this year alone and the long-term impact can be both physical and psychological. This August, BURGER KING® is doubling down on its commitment to anti-bullying through its new “Kindness Takes the Crown” campaign, which will roll out in select restaurants worldwide.

BURGER KING® is introducing 30 different plush emoji toys with their King Jr. Meals, including a new anti-bullying emoji designed with leading global nonprofit No Bully (nobully.org). The international campaign kicks off August 15th and ends on September 29th. The US campaign will run from October 5th to November 29th.

The campaign launch includes an international TV spot release in which the King emoji demonstrates how an act of kindness can change someone’s day for the better.

To drive community impact beyond BURGER KING® restaurants, the campaign will also feature a special “Sharing is Caring” promotion – one day out of the campaign, BURGER KING® will provide two emoji toys in every King Jr. Meal: one for you and one to share with a friend!

No Bully and BURGER KING® are no strangers to collaboration. In 2017, the two teamed up to create BURGER KING®’s most successful social impact campaign to date, Bullying Junior, a powerful PSA that garnered over 4 billion impressions worldwide. The San Francisco based anti-bullying organization is dedicated to eradicating bullying worldwide while building sustainable social and emotional strategies that ignite compassion and empathy in youth. No Bully’s non-punitive intervention program has a 90% success rate in the remediation of bullying incidents in its partner schools across the US and internationally. Burger King has also pledged to support No Bully’s mission with a generous donation to help grow its program impact and reach.

With 1 out of 3 students being the target of bullying or cyberbullying, No Bully and BURGER KING® restaurants’ call to action to spread kindness worldwide has never been more important or timely.

No Bully is a nonprofit organization that ignites compassion to eradicate bullying and cyberbullying worldwide. Founded in San Francisco in 2003, No Bully was started by a collaborative team of educators, psychologists and lawyers committed to building a kinder and more compassionate world through ending the crisis of bullying in schools and online. Since its founding, No Bully has had a 90% success rate eliminating bullying in schools, serving hundreds of thousands of students in the US, and partnering with institutions, families, parents, and students to teach the good use of power by empowering voice, compassion toward others, and inclusivity. In collaboration with its corporate strategic partners, No Bully has reached millions of individuals globally with innovative and design-led campaigns and programs. Learn more at www.nobully.org and follow us on Facebook (@nobully), Twitter (@NoBully_org) and Instagram (@NoBully_org).

BURGER KING® brand, founded in 1954, is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 17,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

