Breaking News
Home / Top News / Groundbreaking Settlement on Behalf of Southern African Gold Miners Suffering from Silicosis & Tuberculosis

Groundbreaking Settlement on Behalf of Southern African Gold Miners Suffering from Silicosis & Tuberculosis

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hausfeld is proud to announce that on Friday, July 26, 2019, the High Court of South Africa in Johannesburg approved a groundbreaking settlement on behalf of Southern African gold miners suffering from occupational lung disease.  This historic class action settlement, the first ever of its kind in South Africa, reflects more than a decade of preparation and litigation aimed at providing compensation to gold miners who suffered from silicosis and tuberculosis over the last 50 years.

In May 2016, the Johannesburg High Court certified the case as a class action against most of South Africa’s gold mining industry by a unanimous three-judge panel.  Extensive negotiations over a three-year period with the defendants resulted in this landmark settlement.  The settlement calls for the compensation of all eligible gold miners who suffered silicosis or tuberculosis and sets up a trust to provide medical examinations to miners and compensation payments. Benefits for eligible miners will be in the range from 10,000 to 500,000 South African Rand.

“This groundbreaking settlement brings much-needed relief to thousands of workers whose legal rights were ignored and forgotten.  The High Court’s approval of the settlement begins to bring justice to this system,” said Hausfeld partner Richard Lewis.

Hausfeld, along with the South African law firm Abrahams Kiewitz Inc., first filed the case in August 2012.  The case was consolidated with another action brought a few months later by South African attorney Richard Spoor, with assistance from Motley Rice, and these firms, along with The Legal Resources Center, worked together to achieve class certification and settlement. www.hausfeld.com

NOTE TO EDITORS:
For further information or to arrange interviews, please contact:
Deborah Schwartz
Media Relations
(240) 355-8838
[email protected]

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading global law firm with offices in Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Düsseldorf, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Stockholm, and Washington, DC. The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust/competition, financial services, sports and entertainment, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension. Hausfeld aims to achieve the best possible results for clients through its practical and commercial approach, avoiding litigation where feasible, yet litigating robustly when necessary. Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse menu of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure.

Hausfeld is the only claimants’ firm to be ranked by the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the United States and Europe. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and landmark settlements, please visit www.hausfeld.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.