BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research published in the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) oﬀers hope for long-term remission in patients with pemphigus vulgaris (PV), a potentially fatal autoimmune blistering disease. Researchers from Tufts University School of Medicine (Boston, MA) and Sorbonne Université (Paris, France) have demonstrated a remarkable 20-year clinical and serological remission in patients using a deﬁned protocol of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) therapy.

Twenty-one patients with conﬁrmed PV received IVIg therapy according to a speciﬁc protocol. Twelve patients (57%) experienced complete remission with no relapses for 20 years. Six patients (29%) experienced transient relapses, which were successfully controlled with additional IVIg treatment. No severe adverse events from IVIg were observed in any patients. This long-term remission suggests that IVIg may help restore immune balance and tolerance in PV patients.

“This study offers compelling evidence for the potential of IVIg as a transformative treatment for PV,” stated Dr. A. Razzaque Ahmed, MD, DSc, MPA, FRCP (Edin) lead researcher of the study, who serves as the Ibn Sina Professor of Dermatology at Tufts University School of Medicine and directs the Center for Blistering Diseases. “The observed 20-year remission without further medication suggests a profound impact on the underlying immune dysregulation, paving the way for further research into immune tolerance mechanisms in autoimmune diseases,” stated Dr. Ahmed.

Dr. Sohail Masood, CEO and Founder of DDF, expressed admiration for Dr. Ahmed’s accomplishments, stating, “I commend Dr. Ahmed’s unwavering dedication and extend my sincere congratulations on this remarkable achievement. The pioneering research, offering sustained remission for pemphigus vulgaris patients, highlights the considerable potential of IVIg therapy. With its proven efficacy and safety profile, this research is pivotal in reshaping our perspective on autoimmune diseases.”

This publication provides strong evidence for the long-term effectiveness of IVIg in PV treatment. The IVIg protocol (Ahmed protocol) oﬀers a clear roadmap for healthcare providers to implement in PV patients. Policymakers should consider the potential cost-eﬀectiveness of IVIg therapy for PV, given its potential to prevent long-term complications and reduce dependence on other costly treatments.

Dysimmune Diseases Foundation supported this study through an educational grant and is committed to advancing research in autoimmune diseases and developing innovative treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Article : htt p s://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2317762121

