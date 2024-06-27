Nation’s Leading Foundation and Water Management Solutions Company Acquires Washington-Based Expert in Foundation Repair and Concrete Leveling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Groundworks®, the nation’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, today announced its expansion into the state of Washington with the acquisition of Seattle-based Matvey Foundation Repair, Inc. This represents the first Groundworks location in the Pacific Northwest, and its second new location on the West Coast this week – following its expansion into Southern California on June 24.

“Groundworks is continuing our strategic west coast expansion with the acquisition of Matvey Foundation Repair,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “Matvey Foundation Repair is an elite addition to the company and enables Groundworks to bring our industry-leading solutions to the Pacific Northwest to help consumers, as we continue to evolve the home services industry.”

Since 1997, Matvey Foundation Repair has remained Seattle’s expert for foundation repair, waterproofing, and concrete leveling services. The team also provides professional concrete floor coating systems for residential and commercial applications. Matvey Foundation Repair is a multi-time winner of the Angi Super Service award and is accredited with the Better Business Bureau.

“Partnering with Groundworks opens a new chapter for Matvey Foundation Repair, allowing us to grow our company to new levels,” noted Matthew Cote, owner of Matvey Foundation Repair. “Our customers will enjoy access to technology-forward solutions and warranties backed by the strength of a larger national company, while our employees will have more opportunities for personal and professional development, including ownership in the company.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first international foundation solutions company. This marks the company’s ninth acquisition this year.

For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 71 offices across 36 states as well as in Canada. It is a seven-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

