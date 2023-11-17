Innovative, proprietary soil stabilization technology enhances Groundworks’ portfolio of solutions for consumers across the country

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Groundworks®, the nation’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, announced today the acquisition of Eco-Soil Stabilizers. Based in Canyon Lake, Texas, the company serves residential customers and home builders with proprietary soil stabilization injection technology. Now, Groundworks will leverage this technology to enhance foundation repair nationwide.

Eco-Soil Stabilizers is a family-founded business that treats approximately 7 million sq. ft. of soil across Texas annually. Its solution supports existing structures as well as new construction projects in areas of clay-rich soil to free the attached water and neutralize the clay soil’s ability to attract and bind to water. Over the past decade, the company has worked with customers to stabilize their homes and properties across the state, as well as supported future construction projects for residential and commercial builders.

“Groundworks has evolved the foundation repair and water management industry since we started. Adding the Eco-Soil propriety technology to our arsenal of foundation repair tools further expands our ability to protect and repair our customers’ homes,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks. “Our mission is simple: save our customers’ greatest asset, but the tools we use to serve our customers will always be cutting edge.”

“Becoming part of Groundworks is an opportunity to take our proprietary solution that customers across Texas have come to rely on for their projects and now grow further with the resources of a large, national company,” said Randall Ragon, founder and CEO of Eco-Soil Stabilizers. “As a family-founded business, we are thrilled to join a company that embraces our local expertise and business approach, puts its employees first, and maintains a shared rigorous dedication to offering the utmost quality in our services.”

With the addition of Eco-Soil Stabilizers, Groundworks demonstrates its continued growth in Texas. In the past year alone, the company’s Foundation Support Specialists brand now covers San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas.

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first national foundation solutions company. For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com.

