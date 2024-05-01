Foundation and Water Management Solutions Company Acquires Calgary-Based Doug Lacey’s Basement Systems, Marking its First International Location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Groundworks®, the industry’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, announces it has begun an expansion plan into Canada. The company has acquired Calgary, Alberta, based Doug Lacey’s Basement Systems, on the heels of several additional acquisitions and new office openings since the start of 2024.

“Groundworks is on an extraordinary growth trajectory. We have been blessed to evolve the U.S. foundation services market in a mere 8 years. Strategically, we will continue our expansion in the U.S., but have also decided to aggressively grow our footprint in Canada,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “Now, on our company’s 8th anniversary, we have become an international company, serving the great homeowners of both the United States and Canada. Our partners at Doug Lacey’s Basement Systems are the right fit to take our high-quality, innovative solutions into an entirely new market as we continue our mission to advance the home services industry.”

For 32 years, Doug Lacey’s Basement Systems has supported homeowners across the Greater Calgary area with their basement and crawl space needs, including foundation repair, waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation and structural repair, and radon mitigation.

“Aligning with Groundworks marks an exciting new chapter for our employees and our customers. We are eager to grow to new levels that we previously couldn’t have envisioned, as well as offer our customers a wider range of resources, services, and innovative solutions,” said Doug Lacey, owner of Doug Lacey’s Basement Systems. “Our employees will also benefit from Groundworks’ robust training and leadership development and the employee ownership program. We are proud to join a company that shares our dedication to quality and customer service, as well as to be the blueprint for their international expansion.”

Groundworks is expanding its footprint and market share strategically and rapidly. In 2024, Groundworks has opened new offices in Wichita, KS, Wilmington, NC, Louisville, KY, San Jose, CA, and Atlanta. It also acquired companies in Oklahoma, Ohio, New Jersey, and entered the commercial poly market with the acquisition of Dallas-based URETEK South.

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first international foundation solutions company. More insights as to how this company has achieved impressive success and growth so quickly are featured in a recently released episode in a docuseries of their history, which is available at this link.

For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 68 offices across 35 states as well as in Canada. It is a seven-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

For more information about Groundworks, visit https://www.groundworks.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

