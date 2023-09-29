Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ZNG; Pink: GRLVF; FRA: 3GE) (“Group Eleven” or the “Company”), based in Vancouver and focused on zinc-silver-germanium exploration in the Republic of Ireland, today announced that Bart Jaworski, CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th, 2023.

DATE: October 4th, 2023

TIME: 3:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1×1 meetings: October 3rd to 6th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Discovers Feeder and Intersects 18.8m of 10.2% Zn+Pb, 257 g/t Ag and 0.22% Cu in an 80m Step-Out Hole at Ballywire Discovery, Ireland ( Sept 7, 2023 )

at Ballywire Discovery, Ireland ( ) Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1,500,000; Michael Gentile Maintaining 19.99% Partially Diluted Interest ( May 26, 2023 )

) Drills 10.1m Grading 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag, in a 60m Step-Out Hole at Ballywire Zinc-Lead-Silver Discovery, Ireland ( March 2, 2023 )

at Ballywire Zinc-Lead-Silver Discovery, Ireland ( ) Discovers High-Grade Massive Sulphides Including 6.9m of 15.4% Zn+Pb and 160 g/t Ag in a 410m Step-Out Hole at Ballywire Prospect, Ireland ( Sept 6, 2022 )

at Ballywire Prospect, Ireland ( ) Intersects 3.3m of 12.5% Zn+Pb and 48.3 g/t Ag in 220m Step-Out Hole at Ballywire Prospect, Ireland (Sept 7, 2021)

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; Pink: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland. The Company was formed in 2015 and completed its initial public offering on the TSX-V in late 2017. The key asset of the Company is the PG West and Stonepark Projects covering a dominant and central ground position in the Limerick region, adjacent to licenses held separately by Glencore and South32, respectively. Group Eleven’s largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (20.8%) and Micheal Gentile (16.5%). The Company first announced the Ballywire discovery (at the 100%-owned PG West Project) in September 2022. Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Group Eleven Resources Corp.

Bart Jaworski

Chief Executive Officer

+353-85-833-2463

b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com