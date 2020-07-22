Group of animals embark on a journey to the mountaintop to solve ‘A Problem in Doodleland’

Kathleen Muraca teaches about friendship and teamwork in her latest book

BELLEVILLE, N.J., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inhabitants of a jungle like area called Doodleland discover an important lesson as they try to solve a water problem. What magic will they need to bring back the water flow to their thirsty land? Kathleen Muraca’s “A Problem in Doodleland” (published by Trafford Publishing) shares their lesson-filled journey.

This children’s book introduces readers to a group of different animal characters, who are all determined to solve their problem and bring water to Doodleland. After Frankie Ferret shares a legend about how a magician in Purple Doodle Mountain brought rich soil to the land years ago, they decide to embark on a journey uphill to consult the same magician.

On the way to the top of the mountain, the group passes by their other animal friends who also join their hike. After a long trip and spending a night at the mountaintop, the group could find nothing. The “great magician” was nowhere to be found. How would the gang solve their problem now? Was the trip just a waste of time?

With her new book, Muraca hopes to teach children the importance of friendship and teamwork. She also wants them to believe that there can be magic in ordinary circumstances. “[The book] can also be a great way of teaching the importance of caring for the environment,” she says.

For more information on the book, you can visit https://www.trafford.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001263196.

“A Problem in Doodleland”

By Kathleen Muraca

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11 | 32 pages | ISBN 9781490799858

E-Book | 32 pages | ISBN 9781490798943

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kathleen Muraca is happy to be a first time author. She is a loving wife, mother of four children and grandmother of five grandchildren. Pursuing a writing career has been her lifelong dream. Retirement has given her the time to make this dream come true. Muraca has written two children’s books, one romantic fiction and many short stories. She has written many poems and some of her poetry has already been published.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 1-888-232-4444 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment

Cover_m

CONTACT: Marketing Services Trafford Publishing 1-888-232-4444 [email protected]