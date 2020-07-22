Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Group of animals embark on a journey to the mountaintop to solve ‘A Problem in Doodleland’

Group of animals embark on a journey to the mountaintop to solve ‘A Problem in Doodleland’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Kathleen Muraca teaches about friendship and teamwork in her latest book

BELLEVILLE, N.J., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inhabitants of a jungle like area called Doodleland discover an important lesson as they try to solve a water problem. What magic will they need to bring back the water flow to their thirsty land? Kathleen Muraca’s “A Problem in Doodleland” (published by Trafford Publishing) shares their lesson-filled journey.

 

This children’s book introduces readers to a group of different animal characters, who are all determined to solve their problem and bring water to Doodleland. After Frankie Ferret shares a legend about how a magician in Purple Doodle Mountain brought rich soil to the land years ago, they decide to embark on a journey uphill to consult the same magician.

 

On the way to the top of the mountain, the group passes by their other animal friends who also join their hike. After a long trip and spending a night at the mountaintop, the group could find nothing. The “great magician” was nowhere to be found. How would the gang solve their problem now? Was the trip just a waste of time?

 

With her new book, Muraca hopes to teach children the importance of friendship and teamwork. She also wants them to believe that there can be magic in ordinary circumstances. “[The book] can also be a great way of teaching the importance of caring for the environment,” she says.

 

For more information on the book, you can visit https://www.trafford.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001263196.

 

“A Problem in Doodleland”

By Kathleen Muraca

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11 | 32 pages | ISBN 9781490799858

E-Book | 32 pages | ISBN 9781490798943

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Kathleen Muraca is happy to be a first time author. She is a loving wife, mother of four children and grandmother of five grandchildren. Pursuing a writing career has been her lifelong dream. Retirement has given her the time to make this dream come true. Muraca has written two children’s books, one romantic fiction and many short stories. She has written many poems and some of her poetry has already been published.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 1-888-232-4444 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment

  • Cover_m 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Trafford Publishing
1-888-232-4444
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.