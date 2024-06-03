Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom made history when they wed on June 2, 1886.

Cleveland is the only president in history to be married inside the White House. They were married in the Blue Room, according to the White House Historical Association. Their marriage also made Folsom the youngest first lady to date, as she was only 21 years old when they wed.

Folsom was the daughter of a longtime friend and law partner of Cleveland’s named Oscar Folsom. Cleveland knew Folso

