SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grow Light Design (GLD), a leading innovator in horticultural lighting solutions, announced today a strategic collaboration with Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, to provide financing and lease options for GLD’s groundbreaking “Surround LED” intercanopy lighting system to qualified customers, empowering cultivators to optimize their operations with cutting-edge technology.

As the cannabis industry rapidly expands, cultivators are seeking innovative ways to enhance plant growth and maximize yields. GLD’s Surround LED intercanopy lighting system revolutionizes the horticultural landscape by delivering unparalleled lighting performance and efficiency. By strategically placing LED light bars throughout the canopy, GLD’s system ensures uniform light distribution, promoting healthier plant development and increasing overall productivity.

GLD recognizes the importance of providing cost-effective solutions empowering cultivators to adopt advanced technologies that help drive sustainable growth and profitability. Through its participation in SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program, GLD enables cultivators to access the Surround LED intercanopy lighting system through flexible financing options tailored to the unique needs of each business.

“Grow Light Design is delighted to work with Sweet Leaf Madison Capital to offer cultivators a finance and lease option for our game-changing Surround LED intercanopy lighting system,” said Scott Eddins, Co-Founder of Grow Light Design. “By combining GLD’s innovative lighting technology with SLMC’s expertise in cannabis financing, we are streamlining access to our revolutionary product and empowering cultivators to achieve optimal results.”

Under the finance and lease option, cultivators will have the flexibility to acquire GLD’s Surround LED intercanopy lighting system through tailored payment plans that align with their financial goals and operational requirements. SLMC’s specialized knowledge of the cannabis industry, combined with its commitment to providing exceptional financial services, ensures that cultivators will have the support they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Grow Light Design to offer cultivators attractive financing options for their GLD LED lighting system,” said Andrew Kaye, Chief Commercial Officer of SLMC. “Capital is very constrained right now, so we want to help operators manage their finances for sustainability and growth.”

SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program was created to help participating vendors gain a competitive advantage by increasing the velocity of their sales. Through SLMC’s lending platform, vendors are able to provide their customers with a source of financing to make expensive purchases of equipment, which means those clients can spread their capital and manage cash flow across a broader range of business needs. This arrangement is highly advantageous to all parties. SLMC is able to help its vendors by providing them liquidity, vendors win by boosting sales velocity across more of their customer base, and customers win by getting lower costs of capital and access to the equipment they need to grow.

About Grow Light Design

GLD designs and manufactures state-of-the-art intercanopy lighting systems with a focus on innovation and sustainability that deliver light to underserved areas of the plant to promote unrealized growth when compared with traditional lighting methods alone to improve crop yields. By combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to excellence, GLD empowers cultivators to achieve exceptional results. To learn more visit Grow Light Design online or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

SLMC provides customized, “seed-to-sale,” asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in West Palm Beach and has offices in New York City and Denver. To learn more visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .

Contact: Jim Dissett

The 9th Block

303-532-7392

jim@the9thblock.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12a70a8b-82f0-4229-bb06-3c4217797936