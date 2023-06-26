Significant Expansion in the Agriculture Industries to boost the market growth

New York, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Grow Light Market Research Report: By Type, Applications, End-Users – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 16.3896 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 32.80 % during the assessment timeframe.

Grow Light Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global Grow Light Market report include

Resource

OSRAM

California Lightworks

Gavita

Helliospectra AB

Valoya

Signify Holding

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Hortilux Schreder B.V.

General Electric Company

LumiGrow Inc

Grow Light is a lighting technology designed to provide artificial light that is essential for the growth of plants in indoor environments. These lights are widely used in horticulture, greenhouse farming, vertical farming, and indoor gardening. Grow lights mimic the natural sunlight spectrum and provide the necessary light energy for photosynthesis, promoting healthy plant growth, and enhancing crop yield and quality. They are particularly useful in regions with limited access to natural sunlight or in situations where plants need supplemental lighting to thrive.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 16.3896 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 32.80% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Rapid Growth In Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Key Market Drivers Increasing growth in indoor farming practices Rising awareness regarding the need for low-power consumption

Grow Light Market Dynamics

Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the Grow Light market. Firstly, the increasing demand for year-round and climate-independent cultivation is boosting the adoption of indoor farming practices, where grow lights play a crucial role in providing the necessary light spectrum for plant growth. Secondly, the growing awareness and acceptance of sustainable and energy-efficient agricultural practices are driving the demand for energy-efficient LED grow lights, which consume less power and have a longer lifespan compared to traditional lighting sources. Additionally, the rising popularity of urban gardening and home-based indoor gardening is fueling the demand for compact and user-friendly grow light solutions, allowing individuals to grow plants in limited spaces.

Restraints and Challenges

Despite the positive growth prospects, there are some restraints to consider in the Grow Light market. The high initial costs associated with installing grow light systems can act as a barrier for small-scale growers or those with limited budgets. Additionally, the lack of standardized regulations and guidelines for the optimal use of grow lights in different crop varieties and growth stages can pose challenges for growers in maximizing the benefits and efficiency of these lighting systems. Furthermore, the intense competition in the market and the presence of numerous players offering similar products can result in price wars and margin pressures for manufacturers.

Grow Light Market Segmentation

By Technology- The technology in market LED, High Intensity Discharge, and Fluorescent Lighting

By Installation- The Installation include New Installation, and Retrofit

By Application- The Application Indoor Framing, Commercial Greenhouse, and Vertical Framing

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Grow Light market. With lockdowns and restrictions on outdoor activities, the demand for indoor gardening and home-based food production surged, leading to an increased need for grow lights. Many individuals turned to gardening as a way to spend time at home and ensure a fresh supply of produce. Additionally, commercial growers and horticulture businesses faced disruptions in the supply chain, prompting them to invest in indoor farming practices and grow lights to maintain their operations. Post-COVID, the Grow Light market is expected to continue its growth trajectory as the trend of indoor gardening and sustainable agriculture persists.

Regional Analysis

North America, comprising the United States and Canada, is a prominent region in the Grow Light market. The region holds a significant market share due to the widespread adoption of indoor farming practices. Factors such as limited arable land, unpredictable weather conditions, and the desire for year-round crop production have led to the increased use of grow lights in controlled environments. The United States, in particular, has a well-established horticulture industry and a strong focus on high-value crop production. The presence of advanced horticultural technologies, research institutions, and a supportive regulatory environment further contribute to the market’s growth in North America.

In Europe, the Grow Light market is driven by the region’s emphasis on sustainable agriculture and the growing trend of vertical farming. With limited available land and a growing population, European countries have been actively exploring innovative farming methods that maximize productivity while minimizing environmental impact. Grow lights play a vital role in enabling vertical farming, which involves cultivating crops in stacked layers or vertical racks indoors. Vertical farming allows for efficient use of space, reduces water consumption, and minimizes the need for pesticides. As a result, the demand for grow lights has surged in Europe, especially in countries like the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany, where sustainable farming practices are highly prioritized.

The Asia Pacific region, with its large population and increasing need for food security, is experiencing rapid growth in the indoor farming sector. Countries like China and Japan have been investing heavily in agricultural technology and innovation to enhance productivity and reduce reliance on imports. Government initiatives that promote indoor farming, such as vertical farming and plant factories, have spurred the adoption of grow lights in the region. These initiatives aim to increase agricultural productivity, optimize resource utilization, and ensure a stable supply of fresh produce. The Asia Pacific region presents immense growth opportunities for the Grow Light market, driven by the need to feed a growing population and mitigate the challenges of traditional farming methods.

Industry Updates

July 2022 – Resource, a leading player in the Grow Light market, introduced a new series of advanced LED grow lights in July 2022. The new product line incorporates the latest technological advancements, offering improved efficiency, spectrum control, and durability. The introduction of these innovative grow lights aims to cater to the evolving needs of commercial growers and indoor gardening enthusiasts, providing them with enhanced lighting solutions for optimal plant growth and cultivation.

