The growth of the chromatography instrumentation market is likely to be the result of increasing demand for high analytical systems for the separation, identification, and purification of components from a mixture. Chromatography emerges as a crucial analytical technique for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of drug molecules during various stages of drug development.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global chromatography instrumentation market is expected to grow from US$ 10.3 billion in 2024 to US$ 17.7 billion by 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to surge at a 5.6% CAGR.

Increased spending on creating pharmaceutical reagents and resins in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is projected to fuel the growth of the chromatography instrumentation market. The rising use of analytical chromatography in environmental labs is further expected to surge the market growth.

Chromatography instrumentation is used in several different industries, such as semiconductors, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverage, environmental testing, and drug discovery. The factors driving the market include rising investments by key players, increased funding for chromatography technologies, and life science research by governmental bodies.

Pharmaceutical companies are further concentrating on reducing the cost of conducting new drug research while enhancing detection’s selectivity and resolution. Contemporary chromatography techniques make this feasible and support the market expansion for chromatography instrumentations.

Key Takeaways from the Chromatography Instrumentation Market Report:

The chromatography instrumentation market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 17.7 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2034.

by 2034. China’s chromatography instrumentation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2034.

by 2034. The United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.2 billion in 2034.

in 2034. Based on application, the agriculture segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2034.

“A key factor that is set to propel the growth of the chromatography instrumentation market is the significance of chromatography in novel drug approvals, new cGMP certification for pharmaceutical excipients, and increasing worries about food safety.” – says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape from the Chromatography Instrumentation Market:

The report lists key chromatography instrumentation manufacturers as Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Perkinelmer, Inc. Leading manufacturers and companies are concentrating on introducing cutting-edge liquid chromatography systems and parts. Key companies are concentrating on partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions in order to broaden their market reach.

For instance,

In June 2020, Waters Corporation launched the Waters Arc High-performance Liquid Chromatography System.

Waters Corporation launched the Waters Arc High-performance Liquid Chromatography System. In November 2020, PerkinElmer Inc. launched a new UHPLC, HPLC, and next-generation software solution (SimplicityChromTM software and LC 300TM platform).

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global chromatography instrumentation market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the chromatography instrumentation market based on devices (chromatography systems, consumables, accessories), applications (agriculture, pharmaceutical firms, clinical research organizations, environmental testing), and regions.

Top 10 Key Companies Profiled in the Chromatography Instrumentation Market:

Agilent Technologies Waters Corporation Shimadzu Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Perkinelmer, Inc. Merck KGaA Bio-Rad Laboratories Restek Corporation Gilson, Inc. Phenomenex

Chromatography Instrumentation Market Segmentation by Category

By Devices:

Chromatography Systems Gas Chromatography Systems Liquid Chromatography Systems Fluid Chromatography Systems Thin Layer Chromatography Systems

Consumables Columns Solvents/Reagents/Adsorbents Syringes/Needles Others

Accessories Column Accessories Auto-sampler Accessories Pumps Other Accessories



By Application:

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical Firms

Clinical Research Organizations

Environmental Testing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

