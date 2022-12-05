The Global Market For Automotive Fuel Injection System Is Anticipated To Grow At A Value CAGR Of 3% During The Forecast Period.

Rockville, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report by Fact.MR, the global automotive fuel injection system market was poised to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Approximately 58-65% of the global market share is captured by tier-1 players in the automotive fuel injection system market.

The growing popularity of gasoline port injection has bolstered the prospects of the market for midsize and compact automotive fuel injection systems. As automobile production continues to increase over the forecast period, the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will also increase. Therefore, automotive fuel injection systems are expected to witness sustainable growth over the forecast period. As fuel injection systems have developed through advances in fuel pressure regulators, air control valves, and gasoline direct injections, the fuel injection system technology is expected to continue growing.

Increasing governmental regulations and concerns regarding environmental protection have led to increased emphasis on the development of advanced fuel injection systems for the automotive industry. Since pollution reduction efforts are becoming increasingly important, and high-efficiency engines are becoming increasingly popular, manufacturers of automotive fuel injection systems are placing more emphasis on developing advanced fuel delivery systems. As a result, the global market for automotive fuel injection systems is likely to grow at a faster rate than the global market average.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automotive fuel injection system market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2032.

Fuel injection system manufacturers are most likely to expand their operations in the United States.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Based on the fuel type, diesel variant vehicles tend to be more efficient when compared to gasoline variants.

Increased demand for passenger cars is expected to increase demand for the automotive fuel injection market.

“Increased vehicle production, improved throttle responses, and high-pressure atomization of fuel are expected to drive automotive fuel injection demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Profiled in the Automotive Fuel Injection System Industry Survey

Fact.MR has studied the global automotive fuel injection system market with detailed segmentation on the basis of vehicle type, technology, fuel type, and key regions

By Vehicle Type : Compact Midsize Luxury SUV LCV HCV



By Technology : Gasoline Port Injection Gasoline Direct Injection Diesel Direct Injection



By Fuel Type : Gasoline Diesel



By Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Competition

The global automotive fuel injection system market is highly competitive owing to the top global players trying to gain market share through various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships. Key players in the global automotive fuel injection system market are engaged in regulatory approvals and the launch of new products.

BorgWarner’s hydrogen injection system is designed to allow off-road applications to travel without emitting CO2. In order to move forward in hydrogen combustion, BorgWarner recently won a production contract from a European construction equipment manufacturer for its first hydrogen injection system. In addition to its quick-to-market nature and refueling time, this technology offers an attractive total cost of ownership, enabling CO2-free mobility.

A new hydrogen fuel injector has been unveiled by Stanadyne at the Detroit Auto Show. The 2022 North American International Auto Show (aka Detroit Auto Show) will see Stanadyne unveil an alternative fuel injector designed to operate on heavy-duty vehicles. Dimethyl ether (DME) fuel, hydrogen, compressed natural gas, and compressed natural gas syngas have all been tested for use in the company’s multipurpose port injector.

Key Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Delphi Technologies PLC

Continental AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Edelbrock LLC

Woodward, Inc

Kinsler Fuel Injection

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive fuel injection system market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market by vehicle type (compact, midsize, luxury, SUV, LCV, HCV), fuel type (gasoline, diesel), technology (gasoline port injection, gasoline direct injection, diesel direct injection), and Region.

