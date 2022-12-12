Steady Market Growth Is Attributed To The Flourishing Demand For Fortified Food Products

Rockville, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global nutritional blends market is estimated at US$ 5.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast years (2023-2033). The market is set to grow due to a shift in demand patterns post-pandemic from animal-based to plant-based products, coupled with the launch of innovative solutions by manufacturers.

Fortified-food rich in nutrition blends is the preferred meal for the working section of society, especially for women. With rising health awareness, women are more focused on nutritional dietary supplements, thus opting for fortified foods over traditional ones. Nutritional blends are those of both, macro- and micro-nutrients or prebiotics, which are beneficial for health and well-being. Gym enthusiasts and youngsters also prefer food with nutritional values to stay healthy and lead a quality life.

Market’s Key Stratagems

Market players are witnessing an emerging and evolving business environment for nutritional blends. This, in turn, pushes them to adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance their sales. Further, manufacturers are also analysing the shift in consumer patterns from animal-based to plant-based nutrition sources and are focusing on providing innovative solutions to meet this demand.

Moreover, the adoption of digital platforms enables market players to increase their catchment area and enhance their sales opportunities. Digital platforms also contributes to brand recognition in this highly fragmented market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global nutritional blends market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% and reach US$ 9.7 billion by 2033.

The market exhibited 4.8% CAGR for the period of 2018 to 2022.

The U.S. will dominate the market with 32.8% share in 2023.

Key companies in the market are Nestle, POW, and Nature’s Blend.

The flavored segment will expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The powder segment will exhibit a growth rate of 5.6% through 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers of nutritional blends are adopting differentiating strategies such as innovative product launches, investments in global expansion, and the adoption of digital platforms to increase their sales. In addition, key players are focused on meeting the rising demand for plant-based nutritional blends to gain high-profit margins.

Also, rising awareness regarding health and wellness will drive the market outlook and offer immense opportunities to market players for revenue growth. Market titans are also investing in R&D to develop new nutritional blends with extra benefits and meet the diverse demands of the population.

In July 2022, Danone unveiled a dairy & plant blend formula for babies to provide them with vegetarian and plant-based diets, and meet their specific requirements as well. It includes plant proteins, fats, and fibers beneficial for a baby’s healthy diet and growth.

In April 2022, Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd., an Israeli nutrition company, unveiled Healthy Heights KidzProtein and KidzProtein Vegan for children’s development. The product line has 10 products: KidzProtein (chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry), and KidzProtein Vegan (chocolate and vanilla). It contains a nutritional blend of both dairy and plants. The product also has a proprietary blend of micronutrients and macronutrients as well as a veggie and fruit blend.

In November 2021, Abbott launched Similac 360 Total Care for infants. This formula includes human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), and major prebiotics found in the breast milk of humans. Similac 360 Total Care is a blend of five different types of HMOs.

Key Companies Profiled

Pampa Creations

Blenders

Smoothie King.

Pow

JW Nutritional, LLC

REPCO

Nestlé.

Makers Nutrition

Nature’s Blend

Netchem Inc.

DAYLI NUTRITION

Danone

NP Nutra

Nyumi

Abbott

Segmentation of Nutritional Blend Industry Research

By Product Type : Flavored Unflavored

By Source : Animal-Based Plant-Based

By Form : Powder Liquid Gummies Tablets Others

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Channel Company-Owned Websites E-commerce Platforms Offline Sales Channel Convenient Stores Supermarket Hypermarkets Exclusive Retail Stores Others

By End-Use Vertical : Animal Feed & Pet Food Production Food & Beverage Production Cosmetics & Personal Care Production Dietary Supplement Production Sports and Nutrition Production Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nutritional blends market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

