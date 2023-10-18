Growing demand for acidified whey protein in the food and beverage market due to its health benefits and production advancements.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis reveals that the global acidified whey protein market is valued at US$ 200.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise significantly. The market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 406.6 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

From Acid to Amino Acids: The Science Behind Acidified Whey Protein

In the global food and beverage market, the demand for natural and organic products has registered a key growth over the last decade, making manufacturers incorporate natural and organic ingredients in their end products.

Acidified whey protein is easily digested and absorbed by the body, making it an ideal ingredient for sports and nutritional products that require rapid muscle nutrient delivery.

Acidified whey protein has several health benefits, including supporting immune function, reducing inflammation, and improving bone health. These benefits are important for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who want to maintain their health and performance. This has increased the demand for acidified whey protein, a key ingredient in these products.

Companies are forming strategic partnerships with local farmers and milk processors to ensure a steady supply of high-quality raw materials. This maintains a consistent supply of acidified whey protein, even during seasonal fluctuations.

Key players in the market are also investing in advanced technologies, such as membrane filtration and chromatography, to extract and isolate specific proteins from whey. This is helping to produce high-quality, customized, acidified whey protein products that meet specific customer needs.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global acidified whey protein market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 406.6 million , growing at a CAGR of 8.2 % by 2033.

, growing at a CAGR of % by 2033. By 2033, the United States is projected to hold a dominant share of 84.3% in the global acidified whey protein industry.

in the global acidified whey protein industry. The United States is set to reach a valuation of US$ 97.0 million by 2033.

by 2033. Europe is expected to be a significant market for acidified whey protein, with a projected CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. China is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 24.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. During the forecast period, it is projected that India will experience a CAGR of 11.6% in the acidified whey protein industry.

“Technological advancements in processing methods and the emergence of new application areas have driven the market growth. The growing trend of plant-based protein sources will likely create new opportunities for market players to expand their product portfolio and cater to a wider consumer base.” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is Winning?

The presence of domestic and foreign players facilitates the competitive environment. Key companies are implementing mergers and acquisitions and new product launches to survive in the market.

Acquisitions and mergers have allowed companies to advance the quality of their products and expand their product range. Introducing new products has enabled companies to offer popular, high-quality products and respond to changing customer trends across industries.

For instance,

In 2021, the Arla Foods Ingredients Innovation Center announced a new whey protein hydrolyzate ingredient for patients with digestive disorders. The firm is also the first to have commercial production volume for pure BLG (beta-lactoglobulin).

the Arla Foods Ingredients Innovation Center announced a new whey protein hydrolyzate ingredient for patients with digestive disorders. The firm is also the first to have commercial production volume for pure BLG (beta-lactoglobulin). In September 2022, Dyet Nutrition launched a range of protein goods to enlarge its product portfolio, including vanilla and chocolate-flavored whey protein concentrates and multivitamins.

Key Companies Profiled

Arla Foods Ingredients

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Glanbia Plc

Milei GmbH

Grande Cheese Company

Milk Specialties

Hilmar Ingredients

Euroserum

Lactalis Ingredients

Other Players

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global acidified whey protein market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the acidified whey protein market based on nature (organic and conventional), form (hydrolysates, isolates, and concentrates), application (ready-to-drink powders/ powder drink mixes, ready-to-drink beverages, acidic beverages, functional beverages, juice drinks, protein bars, protein, supplements, baked goods, confectionery & desserts, snacks and cereals, ice cream, coffee creamer, nutritional products (sports nutrition, medical nutrition, and infant nutrition), dairy (processed cheese and yogurt) and others (dry mixes, seasoning blends, Frozen desserts, sorbet, soup and margarine), across regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Acidified Whey Protein Market Outlook by Category

By Form:

Hydrolysates

Isolates

Concentrates WPC-35 WPC-80



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Powder drink mixes/ Ready-to-drink powders

Juice Drinks

Ready-to-drink Beverages

Protein Bars

Functional Beverages

Ice Cream

Desserts & Confectionery

Acidic Beverages

Baked Goods

Protein Supplements

Coffee Creamer

Cereals and Snacks

Nutritional Products Sports Nutrition Infant Nutrition Medical Nutrition

Others Dry Mixes Frozen Desserts Seasoning blends Sorbet Margarine Soup

Dairy Processed Cheese Yogurt



By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

