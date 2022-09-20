Growing Interest for Save Foods’ Innovative Eco-Treatments Among European Retailers and Distributors

The CEO of Galilee Export, the second largest Israeli exporter of fresh fruits and vegetables sees increased demand from EU retailers due to the combination of new EU regulations requiring reduced pesticide residues as well as Save Food’s innovative eco-treatment’s ability to prolong shelf life of fresh fruit.

Neve Yarak, IL, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, today announced growing interest among European retailers and distributors in Save Foods innovative eco-treatment.

Dror Eigerman, CEO of Galilee Export and member of Save Foods’ Advisory Board said “After implementing Save Food’s innovative eco-treatment across several produce lines – including avocados, bell peppers, and mangos – several of our EU-based clients informed me that they have noticed higher quality produce with extended freshness. I believe as more retailers and distributors learn of Save Foods’ innovative treatment and its many potential benefits, we will face growing demand to use the treatments.” Mr. Eigerman went on saying: “Based on my discussions with the EU-based clients, Galilee Export looks forward to increasing our sales in the EU. Save Foods’ innovative eco-treatment provides a great combination of no added cost, no workflow disruption and, most importantly meets strict EU regulations regarding pesticides.”

As regulators and retailers across Europe move toward a “zero-tolerance” policy regarding pesticide residue limits, a growing number of European retailers and distributors are pursuing pilots with Save Foods to fight waste of fresh produce all along the food supply chain.

“Europe accounts for more than €60 billion (approximately $60 billion), or 44%, of the global trade value of fresh fruit and vegetables, and includes five of the 10 largest importing countries in the world. The feedback that we have received from distributors and retailers is extremely encouraging,” commented Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd. “As large food suppliers continue to recognize the potential for Save Food’s game changing treatments, we expect to see strong demand in the near and mid-terms”.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatment not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

