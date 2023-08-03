RationalStat’s market report titled “Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028” assesses the regional and global market based on type, application, end user, distribution channel, and region. A comprehensive market study report provides a detailed historical and future market size with a detailed market trend analysis.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RationalStat, in its report, provides the market share analysis, production capacities of top companies, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, future plans, and strategies, key end users, potential growth drivers, product launches, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market study.

Market Overview and Dynamics: Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

According to RationalStat analysis, Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is expected to gain a significant growth rate of more than 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Rabidly growing industrialization and urbanization in developing regions, increasing demand for lightweight construction materials, and growing preferences for green and soundproof buildings are some of the key factors anticipated to drive the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete during the forecast period.

Moreover, the overall reduction in construction by utilization of autoclaved aerated concrete components is further expected to drive the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete globally. In addition, several governments around the world are promoting the use of sustainable building materials through regulations and incentives.

For instance, in India, the government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, which promotes the use of green building materials such as autoclaved aerated concrete in affordable housing projects.

The development of advanced manufacturing technologies such as autoclaved aerated concrete block cutting machines and improved curing methods are enhancing the quality and production efficiency of autoclaved aerated concrete products, driving the growth of the market.

Regional Market Share and Insights: Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global autoclaved aerated concrete market due to the tremendous construction growth in the region. In India, modern-day architecture is truly achieving great heights as the real estate market is also seeing a major leap. In Europe, the autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to gain substantial growth due to major policies and enforcement by governments in Europe to replace traditional materials with sustainable and energy-efficient building materials.





Segmental Analysis: Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

On the basis of type, AAC blocks are expected to dominate the global autoclaved aerated concrete market as AAC blocks are a commonly used type of autoclaved aerated concrete in the construction industry. They are lightweight, easy to handle, and have excellent thermal insulation properties. Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks are used in the construction of walls, roofs, and floors.

Based on the distribution channel, direct sales are anticipated to gain significant growth. Direct sales may be more prevalent for larger construction projects where manufacturers can work directly with contractors and builders to provide customized solutions.

Competition Analysis: Regional and Domestic Players Dominate the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is highly competitive and fragmented. The key players in the market are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovation to expand their market presence.

Xella Group is the leading player in the market, with a significant market share. The company has a global presence and offers a wide range of autoclaved aerated concrete products for construction applications. CSR Limited and Aercon AAC are also major players in the market, with a strong focus on product innovation and expansion.

The market is characterized by the presence of several regional players who cater to the specific needs of their respective regions. These players are focusing on developing customized solutions and expanding their market presence.

In September 2021, BigBloc construction entered into a partnership with SCG International Co. Ltd. Through this alliance, BigBloc experts created a foundation for its business development in the new product AAC panel.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global AAC market include Xella Group, H+H International A/S, SOLBET SP, ACICO Industries, Isoltech srl, Broco, Cematix Corporation, Aircrete, Brickwell, AERCON AAC, Laston Italian S.P.A, Ultratech Cement Ltd, Biltech Building Elements Ltd, AKG Gazbeton, and Bulidmate among others

RationalStat has segmented the global AAC market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

By Type Block Lintel Wall Panel Floor and Roof Panel Cladding Panel Others (Tile, etc.)

By Application Building Construction Materials Road Construction Roof Insulation Bridge Sub-Structure Others (Void Filling, etc)

By End Use Residential Commercial Industrial

By Distribution Channel Direct Sales Channel Partners Web

By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) Report:

What will be the market value of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market?

What are the market drivers of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market?

What are the key trends in the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market?

Which is the leading region in the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market?

