Poor state of critical assets in many parts of country leaves thousands of homes and businesses more vulnerable to stormsMinisters have been told they will be “punished” by voters after analysis revealed the decline of vital flood defences across England.The proportion of critical assets in disrepair has almost trebled in the West Midlands and the east of England since 2018, leaving thousands of homes and businesses more vulnerable to storms. Continue reading…
