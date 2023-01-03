Increasing Telecommunication Industry to Build Opportunities for the Market of Drone Tower Inspection

Rockville, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global drone tower inspection market is estimated to exceed US$ 298.3 million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 16.7% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.

Traditional methods of inspecting communication facilities, such as towers, cell towers, poles, and others, are no longer an option because of changing industry standards and governmental requirements. The issue is made easier by drone tower inspection services.

The global demand for drone tower inspection services is going to boost in the long run.

Key Takeaways from Study

Global drone tower inspection market is poised to expand 4.7X reaching the valuation of US$ 1,397.6 million by the end of 2033.

On the basis of drone type, the market is projected to dominate by rotary wing sub-segment, which is projected to account for 53.7% of the market share by 2023

By end use industry segment, construction and mining sector is likely to account for 12.4% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 36.9 million in 2023.

East Asia region is expected to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 57.9 million by 2023 end.

Under operation segment, fully autonomous drone is estimated to account for approximately a 23.4% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.

Market Development

Drones can be used to document repair locations in detail before the repair crew moves. With the information or images collected by the drone, repair crews can get a better idea of what tools they need or how much work needs to be done.

The integration of technology such as the usage of sensors, thermal or infrared cameras, etc. can add to the features to the drones. These additional features have helped manufacturers establish an identity in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent on board unit manufacturers are Commsignia, Danlaw Inc, Harman Automotive (A Samsung Company), Mitsubishi, Movyon SpA, Q Free ASA, Solaredge Technologies Inc, Continental AG, and Unex Technology Corporation.

Market players are trying to adopt newer technologies to stay on top of the competition. Several marketing strategies have been adopted such as strategic alliances, product launches, partnership agreements, research and development for superior performance, and many more.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of on board units positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

Commsignia

Danlaw Inc

Harman Automotive (A Samsung Company)

Mitsubishi

Movyon SpA

Q Free ASA

Solaredge Technologies Inc

Continental AG

Unex Technology Corporation

Service providers now provide efficient inspection using cutting-edge drones with increased speed, safety, and efficiency. When compared to conventional methods, drone aerial inspections provide more rapid access to detailed information about the assets.

Drones can be utilized for regular tower inspections instead of sending teams of actual workers to the tower. It’s faster, safer, and probably affordable in the future. With drones, regular inspections can be done more often, which makes the work of the towers more reliable.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone tower inspection market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of drone type (fixed wing, hybrid, rotary), operation (remotely piloted, optionally piloted, fully autonomous), end use industry (telecommunication, energy and power, construction and mining, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

