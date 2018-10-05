GrowLife, Inc. to Exhibit at Maine Cannabis Convention as State Prepares to Launch Adult Use Program

Leading Hydroponics Supplier Specializing in the Cannabis Industry to Attend Industry Event as East Coast is Poised to Grow to a $2.5 Billion Cannabis Market By 2022

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that GrowLife will be exhibiting at the 4th Annual Maine Cannabis Convention on October 6-7 at the Portland Sports Complex in Portland, Maine. GrowLife Regional Director Jeremy Belmont will meet with other industry leaders to increase awareness on what the leading ‘picks and shovels’ company in the cannabis space can offer the rapidly-expanding marketplace. Brightfield Group projects the East Coast will grow to a $2.5-billion cannabis market by 2022.

Maine approved cannabis legalization in November 2016, and the state is now moving toward writing the regulatory rules. Maine’s adult-use market is expected to hit $265 million once the adult use program has had two or three years to mature, according to a 2018 market report from ArcView Market Research and BDS Analytics. The first storefronts are expected to be open in spring 2019, according to Portland Press Herald. Notably, GrowLife recently held a grand opening ceremony for its new GrowLife Hydroponics storefront and fulfillment center in Portland, Maine. The store carries GrowLife’s line of industry-leading products, along with thousands of other brands and products that cater to cultivators of all sizes.

“GrowLife is thrilled to exhibit our products and offerings at such a relevant regional event,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “We see this conference as an opportunity to share our industry-leading products with a diverse network of movers and shakers looking to improve their grow operations while reducing cost. With Maine moving forward to implement its adult use program, the timing couldn’t be better to discuss GrowLife’s offerings with potential consumers and commercial clients.”

GrowLife Hydroponics also serves as the company’s largest fulfillment center for orders placed on its e-commerce platform and serves as its chief distribution hub in the Northeast region. Massachusetts recently legalized adult use, and with both New Jersey and New York expected to follow suit, the region promises vast opportunities for GrowLife, Inc. to meet increasing demand for ancillary products and services.

For more information about GrowLife, please visit the company's website .

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

For more information, The GrowLife 2017 Stockholder Review presentation can be found on the Company’s homepage at www.GrowLifeInc.com .

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600

[email protected]

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT:

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of GrowLife, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words may, would, will, expect, estimate, can, believe, potential and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GrowLife, Inc.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.