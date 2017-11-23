Breaking News
Home / Top News / GrowMax Resources Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

GrowMax Resources Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GrowMax Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “GrowMax Resources”) (TSX-V:GRO) announces that it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim MD&A – Quarterly Highlights relating to its third quarter 2017 results.  These filings can be accessed on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.growmaxcorp.com.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following Summary of Selected Financial Highlights has been derived from the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim MD&A – Quarterly Highlights.  Readers are encouraged to review the entire condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim MD&A – Quarterly Highlights.  All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

($ in thousands) September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016
     
Cash and cash equivalents 39,199 42,896
Working capital (see note 1 below) 37,797 49,634

  Three months ended September 30
   Nine months ended September 30
($ in thousands) 2017 2016  2017 2016
General and administrative expenses
(excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation) 		930 1,142   2,940 4,071
         
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,674 (817 ) 3,335 152
         
Capital expenditures, net 709 2,193   4,177 8,734
         
Net cash used by operating activities 4,202 1,206   7,048 12,903
           

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Keith, P. Eng.
President and CEO
Tel.: +1 (647) 299 0046
Email: [email protected]rowmaxcorp.com
www.growmaxcorp.com

Joanna Rodrigues 
Investor Relations & Internal Communications Manager
Tel.: +1 (416) 323-5782
Email: [email protected]
www.growmaxcorp.com

Note:
(1) Working capital is calculated as current assets (September 30, 2017 – $41.2 million; December 31, 2016 – $52.4 million) less current liabilities (September 30, 2017 – $3.4 million; December 31, 2016 – $2.8 million).  Working capital is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as current assets less current liabilities.  Working capital is used to assess liquidity and general financial strength. Working capital does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS.  It is unlikely for non-GAAP measures to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.  Working capital should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than current assets or current liabilities as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About GrowMax Resources Corp.

GrowMax Resources Corp. is a publicly listed Canadian company (Ticker GRO on TSX-V) focused on exploration and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources on its Bayovar Property, located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The Company’s vision is to become a leading producer of phosphate and potash fertilizer products in Peru. 

GrowMax Resources owns approximately 95% of GrowMax Agri Corp., a private company that owns 100% of the Bayovar Property, which currently covers approximately 227,000 gross acres. The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) and its affiliates own approximately 5% of GrowMax Agri Corp.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE RELEASE.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.