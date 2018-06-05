Grown Rogue Engages CFN Media to Build New Investor Audience

SEATTLE WA., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CFN Media Group (“CFN Media”), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced that Grown Rogue has engaged CFN Media to conduct a 6-month investor and market visibility program to begin on June 5, 2018.

“Grown Rogue aims to become a leader in Oregon and capture market share in California and Nevada through its science-based seed-to-experience brand,” said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. “With 90,000 sq. ft. of licensed cultivation and ten years of industry experience, the company has already built up a strong presence in the United States and plans to go public in the near-term through a reverse takeover transaction.”

CFN has established itself as the leading source of cannabis financial information and Grown Rogue is extremely pleased to have such a strong partner as we continue building the first of its kind seed-to-experience brand.

CFN Media will leverage its powerful content platform and extensive reach into mainstream and cannabis-focused investor audiences and media across North America to attract high-quality investors to Grown Rogue while elevating the company’s financial brand.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, helps companies operating in the space attract investors, capital, and publicity. Private and public marijuana companies in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to succeed in the capital markets.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue is the first seed-to-experience cannabis brand passionate about the environment, community, and education. We operate all facets of our business with principles of transparency and integrity. We produce only the highest quality products which are always Clean Green Certified. We are focused on making cannabis more approachable by classifying our products into experience categories; Relax, Optimize, Groove, Uplift and Energize. We combine 50 years of cultivation knowledge with a diverse private sector background to bring you a fully integrated cannabis company offering top-shelf flower, extracts, and edibles, business services for our peers, and education.