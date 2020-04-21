Growth of Gray Television Leads to Management Changes

ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced today a number of internal promotions that will be effective on May 1, 2020.

In recent years, Gray Television has grown into a leading national broadcaster with a much larger scale, depth, and diversity. Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell said, “It is now time for Gray to improve its management structure to better reflect the company that we have become and better enable our stations and businesses to serve their viewers and customers. We are thrilled to promote several excellent individuals who have made significant and effective contributions to our success and who will be critical to the continued growth of Gray Television for the long-term.”

Gray promotes the following professionals to Senior Vice President:

Karen Youger Senior Vice President, Sales Operations Jay Cowart Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer Sabra Cowart Senior Vice President, Financial Reporting Vance Luke Senior Vice President, Controller Rob Folliard Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Distribution Jan Goldstein Senior Vice President, Human Resources Ellenann Yelverton Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel

In addition, Gray names the following individuals as Vice President:

OPERATIONS Ryan Burlison Vice President, Sales Training and Development Glen Hale Vice President, Digital Content & Audience Development Brandon Omohundro Vice President, Digital Operations Erin Overstreet Vice President, Digital Sales Garrett Pope Vice President, Traffic and Sales Systems ADMINISTRATION John Alexander Vice President, Assistant General Counsel Robin Collins Vice President, Tax Brittany Cook Vice President, Internal Reporting Andre Holmes Vice President, Financial Analysis James Jefferies Vice President, IT Operations Brian Morris Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer Angela Moyle Vice President, Shared Services Mike Zima Vice President, External Reporting

Finally, Gray recognizes the following professionals as Corporate Officers:

Claire Ferguson Assistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel Maurice Gibson Assistant Vice President, Employee Relations Keith Hildibrand Assistant Vice President, Benefits Doris Jones Assistant Vice President, Shared Services Will Joslin Assistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel Lindzy McQueen Assistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel

President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney observed, “Gray Television strives to develop and cultivate the best talent. We believe that the current public health emergency is no reason to delay recognizing key talent or to delay improving our internal management structure. Yet we also recognize that today’s promotions acknowledge the skills, experience, and achievements of just a portion of the dedicated professionals in our corporate and shared services groups who work hard every day to support our portfolio of leading local television stations, production companies, and digital platforms.”

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv .

# # #

CONTACT: Gray Contacts Web site: www.gray.tv Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 404-266-5512 Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, 334-206-1400 Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828 Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333