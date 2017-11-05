FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The collapse of the attempt by T-Mobile US to merge with Sprint Corp will underline its importance as a driver of growth when its main owner, Deutsche Telekom , reports quarterly results this week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- House Speaker Ryan says special counsel should not be fired: Fox News Sunday - November 5, 2017
- Lebanese president won’t accept PM’s resignation until he returns: sources - November 5, 2017
- Growth without scale: Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile headache - November 5, 2017